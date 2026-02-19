Robert Duvall Starred In The Sci-Fi Movie That Launched George Lucas' Career

If you're a cinephile, you've almost certainly heard of "THX 1138." Perhaps you recognize it as an often referenced and quoted term, turning up in everything from "American Graffiti" to various "Star Wars" films and shows, not to mention the cinema tech company. Of course, this is all because "THX 1138" was George Lucas' debut feature, released by Warner Bros. in 1971. If you're a "Star Wars" fan who hasn't seen "THX," however, that's not a huge surprise. Despite both films being science-fiction parables, "THX 1138" doesn't have the same winningly broad appeal as Lucas' 1977 cultural juggernaut does. That's by design, though, because Lucas in the early 1970s was a young counterculture filmmaker, joining forces with friend Francis Ford Coppola at the latter's ill-fated American Zoetrope company to produce challenging, American-made art films. "THX 1138" was the second major movie to be made by American Zoetrope, following Coppola's somber contemporary drama "The Rain People" from 1969, which Lucas was an assistant on.

The co-star of "The Rain People" was an up-and-coming actor named Robert Duvall, who had impressed audiences and Hollywood with his portrayal of Boo Radley in 1962's "To Kill a Mockingbird." When it came time for Lucas to find an actor to play the title character in "THX," he turned to his and Coppola's colleague Duvall. It's possible that Lucas did this primarily for aesthetic reasons, as the film is set in a dystopian, dehumanizing future society in which everyone's head is shaved bald, even women, and Duvall already had a receding hairline at the time. Yet the choice of Duvall for THX turned out to be a canny and ingenious one, as the actor's blue collar grit and intensity provides the perfect contrast for Lucas' strange, abrasive brave new world.