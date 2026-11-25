New Avengers: Doomsday Footage Puts RDJ's Doctor Doom Accent In The Spotlight
The geography of Earth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is mostly similar to our own world, but it does have a few fictional countries thrown in, including Wakanda, Sokovia, and now Latveria. The home nation of Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.), Latveria is sandwiched between Romania, Hungary, and Serbia in Marvel's comics, but it's generally just sort of vaguely Eastern European. That means that the role of Doctor Doom in "Avengers: Doomsday" called for a vaguely Eastern European accent.
Based on what we've heard from the film's trailers so far, especially this new international teaser for "Avengers: Doomsday," Downey certainly seems to have delivered on the "vague" part. In this latest promo, Doom issues a warning that "You shall all kneel before Doom," while also conveniently acting as a bit of a hype man by name-checking some of the big superhero teams that will appear in the movie. (The Thunderbolts are missing from the list, though, possibly because Doom was confused by their branding).
New international teaser for 'AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY'.
In theaters December 18. pic.twitter.com/wTudC8pKc9
— Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) November 24, 2026
Downey's Doom accent has been widely compared to the voice of ancient vampire Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak) in the TV show "What We Do in the Shadows." (Nandor is also from a fictional country, Al Qolnidar.) However, in this particular teaser it's more reminiscent of eccentric German filmmaker Werner Herzog. Even Downey himself has said that he struggled to settle on an accent.
Robert Downey Jr. inititally 'didn't want to go Eastern European' with Doom's accent
"Part of me didn't want to go Eastern European," Robert Downey Jr. explained, regarding Doctor Doom's accent, in an interview with Empire. "I had written this manifesto speech that [Doom] makes, and I laid down this voice note of him addressing his people, and I started to find it there."
Downey already appeared in 10 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies as Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, so Doom presented a fresh challenge for him: "I don't want to say Tony's like rolling off a log, but I know that swing pattern." Comparatively, the process of figuring out Doom, from superficialities like his accent to his deeper motivations, was "painstaking." The fact that the character spends most of his time — possibly the entire movie, if you believe Downey's co-star Chris Evans — wearing a full face mask presented another challenge. "Honestly, a lot of it was just the eyes," Downey told Empire, adding, "I ain't gonna lie to you. A lot of this we were just trying to figure it out ... It was a bit of an exploration."
The question of whether or not Doom will take his mask off is a major one, as Downey's face is pretty recognizable within the world of the MCU. For now, though, much about Doom is still shrouded in mystery. Fans will have to wait until "Avengers: Doomsday" releases on December 18, 2026, to see (and hear) more from this classic Marvel villain.