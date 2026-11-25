The geography of Earth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is mostly similar to our own world, but it does have a few fictional countries thrown in, including Wakanda, Sokovia, and now Latveria. The home nation of Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.), Latveria is sandwiched between Romania, Hungary, and Serbia in Marvel's comics, but it's generally just sort of vaguely Eastern European. That means that the role of Doctor Doom in "Avengers: Doomsday" called for a vaguely Eastern European accent.

Based on what we've heard from the film's trailers so far, especially this new international teaser for "Avengers: Doomsday," Downey certainly seems to have delivered on the "vague" part. In this latest promo, Doom issues a warning that "You shall all kneel before Doom," while also conveniently acting as a bit of a hype man by name-checking some of the big superhero teams that will appear in the movie. (The Thunderbolts are missing from the list, though, possibly because Doom was confused by their branding).

New international teaser for 'AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY'. In theaters December 18. pic.twitter.com/wTudC8pKc9 — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) November 24, 2026

Downey's Doom accent has been widely compared to the voice of ancient vampire Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak) in the TV show "What We Do in the Shadows." (Nandor is also from a fictional country, Al Qolnidar.) However, in this particular teaser it's more reminiscent of eccentric German filmmaker Werner Herzog. Even Downey himself has said that he struggled to settle on an accent.