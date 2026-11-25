Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the Season 3 finale of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

Well, that was anticlimactic ... or was it? For much of "The Rings of Power" Season 3, we've been bracing ourselves for the onset of open war. Sauron's (Charlie Vickers) forces, bolstered by the hordes of followers loyal to the Dark Wizard (Ciarán Hinds) in Rhûn, have had their eyes on conquering Middle-earth. Even before the Dark Lord forged his One Ring, victory seemed all but certain. And, in the finale, the arrival of the Númenórean army in support of the Elves finally appeared to give us the epic battle we've been building towards all along. Instead, Sauron opts for the most shocking choice imaginable: He takes off his One Ring, kneels before King Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and surrenders himself to his enemies without a fight.

Unless this is your first encounter with Sauron the Deceiver, of course, it's plain to see that he has plans within plans. While the details of this particular one are left entirely off-screen (we only see him look meaningfully at the approaching army and presumably inform Tyroe Muhafidin's Nazgnagôl Theo of his intentions), there's one revealing moment that tells us all we need to know. Inspired by Elrond's wisdom (Robert Aramayo) and his insistence that death is not a curse but a gift, the Men of the West begin chanting in the language of Quenya. Sauron translates for his puzzled ally: "They're asking for death." And while Theo wants to grant their request through battle, Sauron calmly implies that he has a different scheme in mind.

With just a single exchange, "The Rings of Power" perfectly tees up what's to come in Season 4.