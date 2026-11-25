The Rings Of Power Season 3 Finale's Most Revealing Moment Perfectly Sets Up Season 4
Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the Season 3 finale of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
Well, that was anticlimactic ... or was it? For much of "The Rings of Power" Season 3, we've been bracing ourselves for the onset of open war. Sauron's (Charlie Vickers) forces, bolstered by the hordes of followers loyal to the Dark Wizard (Ciarán Hinds) in Rhûn, have had their eyes on conquering Middle-earth. Even before the Dark Lord forged his One Ring, victory seemed all but certain. And, in the finale, the arrival of the Númenórean army in support of the Elves finally appeared to give us the epic battle we've been building towards all along. Instead, Sauron opts for the most shocking choice imaginable: He takes off his One Ring, kneels before King Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and surrenders himself to his enemies without a fight.
Unless this is your first encounter with Sauron the Deceiver, of course, it's plain to see that he has plans within plans. While the details of this particular one are left entirely off-screen (we only see him look meaningfully at the approaching army and presumably inform Tyroe Muhafidin's Nazgnagôl Theo of his intentions), there's one revealing moment that tells us all we need to know. Inspired by Elrond's wisdom (Robert Aramayo) and his insistence that death is not a curse but a gift, the Men of the West begin chanting in the language of Quenya. Sauron translates for his puzzled ally: "They're asking for death." And while Theo wants to grant their request through battle, Sauron calmly implies that he has a different scheme in mind.
With just a single exchange, "The Rings of Power" perfectly tees up what's to come in Season 4.
The Rings of Power just paid off Season 3's ongoing debate about death
Did you catch the subtext dripping from Sauron's words? If not, be aware that the rest of this article will contain spoilers for what's to come in Season 4 of "The Rings of Power." For the book readers, we know it all has to do with this year's season-long interest in mortal Men. Remember that conversation between Elrond and his twin brother Elros in Episode 5, when Elros revealed that he'd chosen mortality as a human over an unfathomably long life as an Elf? Elrond couldn't understand this pivotal decision then, but he's since come to understand why the godlike Valar intended this as a "gift" rather than a "doom." Between the tragedy of surprising main character Eärien (Ema Horvath) in choosing a quick death over a life of torture, the bittersweet hopes of lovers Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) and Elendil (Lloyd Owen) reuniting in the afterlife, and Elrond grappling with his own grief over his brother, we've seen numerous instances proving that death need not be the worst outcome.
So, perhaps it was only a matter of time before Sauron reached a similar conclusion. Having witnessed the Númenórean soldiers publicly embrace the concept of death, as the Faithful have always done, the Dark Lord smirks to himself and promises to give them what they ask ... just not in the way they think. Indeed, as we know from the canon, Sauron's abrupt surrender is exactly what goes down in J.R.R. Tolkien's original writings. In the face of overwhelming numbers, the Dark Lord allows himself to be captured and brought back to the island kingdom of Númenór, where he immediately begins causing mischief that ends in disaster.
The Rings of Power Season 3 sets up the fall of Númenór in Season 4
Yeah, you probably knew where this was headed. Ever since Season 1, "The Rings of Power" has been teasing the inevitable fall of Númenór. Like Atlantis, Rome, or any number of haughty civilizations before it (both real and mythological), this empire of Men has been doomed to be humbled from the moment Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) first washed up on their shores with Sauron (then disguised as Halbrand). Even before Season 3 ramped up the conflict between the two enemy factions fighting for control of the island, the cracks in the foundation had been very apparent. And, in a bold choice, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay haven't shied away from that, even giving Míriel visions of a "great wave" consuming them all back in Season 1.
Well, we're now right on track for this worst case scenario. With Sauron on his way and with every intention of putting the arrogant Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) in his place, expect yet another storyline where the Dark Lord manipulates one of our main protagonists — first with Galadriel, then the Elven smith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), and, most recently ,Celeborn (Jamie Campbell Bower). How, you ask? Well, it has to do with Númenór's proximity to the Undying Lands to the west. Once these Men begin looking towards the Valar with envy at their immortality, encouraged by Sauron himself, it takes very little effort to imagine Pharazôn leading his forces against these godlike beings ... and paying the ultimate price for it.
Yeah, fans are going to want to stick around for everything to come in Season 4. All eight episodes of "The Rings of Power" Season 3 are now streaming on Prime Video.