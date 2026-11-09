The Rings Of Power Season 3 Will Have Some Unexpected Main Characters [Exclusive]

Don't let the title fool you: "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" may suggest that this Prime Video series is all about the origins of Sauron (played by Charlie Vickers), but the truth is much more complicated than that. In the very first scene of Season 1, we see the events of the saga told through the eyes of Galadriel (Morfyyd Clark), positioning her as our de facto main protagonist. In the time since, an ensemble of characters have risen up to take the reins of this story. There's Robert Aramayo's Elrond, the Dwarf king Durin (Owain Arthur), our lovable clan of Harfoots, and so many more spread out over the vast expanse of Middle-earth. But, if you ask the show's creative team, Season 3 takes this versatile approach to even greater heights.

In fact, I did ask them exactly that. At the recent press junket for "The Rings of Power," I spoke to co-showrunner Patrick McKay about whether he sees these three seasons as a Sauron-centric narrative or something that extends far beyond our favorite Dark Lord. According to McKay, it's a tricky balance:

"Sauron is going to be the center of gravity in many ways, but it's an ensemble show, and we love the idea that from episode to episode, sequence to sequence, someone might surprise you [...] We love that we can do that."

McKay actually singled out one particular character by name who takes the lead at one point in "The Rings of Power" Season 3, but we'll save that (very minor) reveal for below. Needless to say, it's a perfect example of the series' writers staying light on their feet. With such a talented cast, the show might as well use them to its advantage.