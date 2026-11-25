"Blade Runner 2099" has finally premiered on Amazon Prime Video, and if you've been anxiously awaiting this entry in the storied sci-fi franchise inspired by Philip K. Dick's novel "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" (the basis for the property that launched back in 1982 with Ridley Scott's "Blade Runner"), we've got great news for you. In his review for /Film, Bill Bria praised "Blade Runner 2099" (as was overseen by showrunner Silka Luisa), declaring that Silka "has put together something that's as unique and bold as it is in conversation with its franchise's past, making it a proud new addition to the saga" and even calling the series "the best sci-fi show in years."

So, what's it about? "Blade Runner 2099," like its film predecessors "Blade Runner" and "Blade Runner 2049," focuses on the interplay between Replicants — an engineered humanoid — and Blade Runners, who are tasked with figuring out who's a human and who's a Replicant and disposing of the latter. (This is what Harrison Ford's Rick Deckard was doing, essentially, in "Blade Runner.") That's where we meet Olwen, a Replicant who's also a Blade Runner — played by Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh — and watch her team up with the human Cora (Hunter Schafer) in a post-revolution world where Replicants now control humans. As Olwen prepares to be retired and Cora pretends to be a Replicant, they look for a group of evil-doing Replicants causing chaos, allowing us to follow their adventures.

All eight episodes of "Blade Runner 2099" are available on Amazon Prime Video as of November 25, but what should you watch when you're finished with the series? I've got some ideas.