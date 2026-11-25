5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Blade Runner 2099
"Blade Runner 2099" has finally premiered on Amazon Prime Video, and if you've been anxiously awaiting this entry in the storied sci-fi franchise inspired by Philip K. Dick's novel "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" (the basis for the property that launched back in 1982 with Ridley Scott's "Blade Runner"), we've got great news for you. In his review for /Film, Bill Bria praised "Blade Runner 2099" (as was overseen by showrunner Silka Luisa), declaring that Silka "has put together something that's as unique and bold as it is in conversation with its franchise's past, making it a proud new addition to the saga" and even calling the series "the best sci-fi show in years."
So, what's it about? "Blade Runner 2099," like its film predecessors "Blade Runner" and "Blade Runner 2049," focuses on the interplay between Replicants — an engineered humanoid — and Blade Runners, who are tasked with figuring out who's a human and who's a Replicant and disposing of the latter. (This is what Harrison Ford's Rick Deckard was doing, essentially, in "Blade Runner.") That's where we meet Olwen, a Replicant who's also a Blade Runner — played by Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh — and watch her team up with the human Cora (Hunter Schafer) in a post-revolution world where Replicants now control humans. As Olwen prepares to be retired and Cora pretends to be a Replicant, they look for a group of evil-doing Replicants causing chaos, allowing us to follow their adventures.
All eight episodes of "Blade Runner 2099" are available on Amazon Prime Video as of November 25, but what should you watch when you're finished with the series? I've got some ideas.
Alias
Despite ... diminishing returns as J.J. Abrams' show "Alias" reached its endpoint with its fourth season, I still hold this show close to my heart, and fans of the double-crossing and secret identities in "Blade Runner 2099" will definitely love this spy drama. When "Alias" opens, Jennifer Garner's Sydney Bristow is, by all appearances, juggling a high-pressure job at a Los Angeles bank with her graduate studies ... except, the truth is that she doesn't work at a bank but as a spy for what she believes is a covert wing of the CIA called SD-6. When she tells her fiancé the truth about her career and SD-6 has him brutally murdered in their home, Sydney realizes that SD-6 isn't affiliated with United States intelligence but is actually a terrorist cell that's part of a larger structure operating across the world. That's when Sydney becomes a double agent, teams up with her CIA handler (and future husband) Michael Vaughn (Michael Vartan), and works alongside the other mole inside SD-6 ... who turns out to be her estranged father Jack Bristow (a sublime Victor Garber).
The first season of "Alias?" Amazing. The second season of "Alias?" God-tier television, especially "Phase One," the mid-season stunner that secured the coveted post-Super Bowl timeslot in 2003. Season 3 is where things start to go downhill, and in this house, we don't even discuss Season 4. Still, if you want to watch a few very good seasons of a spy drama after "Blade Runner 2099," check out "Alias," which is on Disney+.
Foundation
"Blade Runner 2099" is many things. "Good" is one of them. "Expensive" is definitely another. You can practically see dollar signs on the screen (the show just looks expensive, and I definitely don't mean that in a bad way). So, if you're looking for another big-budget sci-fi epic that's got plenty of seasons under its belt at this point, consider checking out the Apple TV show "Foundation." Adapted from Isaac Asimov's "Foundation" book series by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman, "Foundation," which premiered in 2021 and stars Jared Harris and Lee Pace, takes place in a future where living beings live under the control of the Empire, led largely by clones (though it's secretly run by Laura Birn's Lady Demerzel, who controls all of the Empire's leader-clones). Pace plays Brother Day, a middle-era clone of Emperor Cleon I, while Harris plays mathematician Hariton "Hari" Seldon, who can predict the future and serves as a mentor to young prodigy Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell).
"Foundation" is detailed, sumptuous, and again, looks expensive ... and whatever Apple is spending on this series is beyond worth it. Season 3 concluded in 2025 and the fourth season is already confirmed, so if you watch the show after "Blade Runner 2099," rest assured that there will be more "Foundation" on the way eventually.
Pluribus
The vibes of "Pluribus" and "Blade Runner 2099" couldn't be more different, but if you like the push-and-pull of the interplay between humans and Replicants in the latter, I bet you'll like the dynamic between a hivemind and an unsuspecting woman in the former. Vince Gilligan's first series since "Better Call Saul" reunites him with that show's lead actor Rhea Seehorn and casts her as Carol Sturka, a romance author who's understandably terrified when an alien virus turns almost every human on Earth into part of a hivemind except for her (including her manager/wife Helen L. Umstead, played by Miriam Shor). As one of 12 people immune to said hivemind, Carol is at a total loss and absolutely refuses to follow the pack, which sets up a genuinely hilarious, deeply weird, and riveting series.
"Pluribus" won Seehorn her first-ever Emmy for playing Carol (well-deserved, especially after her years playing "Better Call Saul" lead Kim Wexler), and even though the series boasts a great ensemble, it's more or less a one-woman show as Carol moves through a completely changed Earth and tries to figure out her next move. If you haven't watched "Pluribus" yet and just finished "Blade Runner 2099," check this pick out.
Andor
"Blade Runner 2099" is a great series that happens to stand in the shadow of its predecessor, owing largely to the fact that "Blade Runner" is one of the most influential and beloved science fiction films of all time. This is also true of "Andor," an exceptional science fiction series that's part of a larger universe you might be familiar with called the "Star Wars" franchise. Created and run by the great Tony Gilroy, "Andor," a prequel to the movies "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope," centers on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a thief who becomes radicalized against the Galactic Empire over five years and ends up serving as an agent/spy for the Rebel Alliance.
I probably don't need to tell you that "Andor" is one of the best Star Wars projects ever made (this is just established fact), but both "Andor" and "Blade Runner 2099" are given the daunting task of expanding a well-known universe in a way that doesn't feel like a stingy cash grab, and both succeed. If you haven't watched "Andor" yet, you're in for a serious treat. The show only runs for two seasons, but its sophomore outing is regarded as one of the best TV seasons in recent memory by pretty much all of its fans, and it really does pair perfectly with another legacy project like "Blade Runner 2099."
Fallout
If your favorite thing about "Blade Runner 2099" is the buddy aspect (namely, the way that Hunter Schafer and Michelle Yeoh's characters play against each other), consider another Amazon Prime Video series. Specifically, consider "Fallout," the adaptation of the blockbuster video game series that started airing on the streamer in 2024. The show, created by Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (with Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy of "Westworld" among the executive producers), centers around Lucy (Ella Purnell), an individual who, like most other people in this world, lives in an underground bunker to avoid the nuclear aftermath of the Great War of 2077 between China and the United States. When Lucy's beloved father Hank is kidnapped suddenly from their home in Vault 33, she decides to venture to the surface and track him down ... and while there, she encounters The Ghoul, a former TV star named Cooper Howard who was mutated by the nuclear blast and is played by Walton Goggins.
Purnell and Goggins are an unexpectedly perfect duo, much like Yeoh and Schafer. So, again, if you're looking for a follow-up series to "Blade Runner 2099" that pairs two unlikely souls together and watches them embark on a journey, try the first two seasons of "Fallout" on Amazon Prime Video. That's also where you can find "Blade Runner 2099" — again, all of Season 1 is streaming now.