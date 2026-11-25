This article contains spoilers for "The Further MIs-Adventures of Cliff Booth."

2019's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" concluded with a magic trick only the movies could provide. In Quentin Tarantino's depiction of Los Angeles circa August, 1969, the real-life murder of actress Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) and others by members of the Manson Family is averted thanks to the intervention of fictional actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double buddy Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). In essence, it's an ending in which movie magic takes over real life. The semi-sequel to "Hollywood," "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth," reaches a conclusion that's similar in function but disparate in tone. Instead of life-imitating-cinema acting as savior, it's a death knell for poor Cliff. Or is it?

"Cliff Booth" ends on an ambiguous note. After spending much of the film attempting to quell a dispute between the blowhard insecure actor Charlie Peters (Scott Caan) and a pair of Filipino gangsters, Eddie and Fernando Verdusco (Matt Groove and JB Tadena, respectively), Cliff arranges a clandestine meeting between the brothers and himself at a bar in Hollywood. This meeting deliberately mirrors a similar encounter at the beginning of the film, in which Cliff has a couple of other ne'er do wells meet him at the New Beverly Theater, a meeting which ends with Cliff's triumph. Cliff is similarly cocksure going into his meeting with the Verduscos, but things quickly and violently get out of hand. He does manage to kill both gangsters, but at the expense of himself being burned alive and (possibly) mortally wounded.

For the film, Tarantino has handed over the directing reins to David Fincher, and this ending is a perfect summation of Fincher's mean-spirited satire, a final moment which is either Cliff's lowest point or the bitter end of his story.