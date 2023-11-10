The Killer Ending Explained: Accept Yourself

This article contains major spoilers for "The Killer."

How often do you think about your job? In terms of your daily duties, upcoming deadlines on your calendar, and other day-to-day issues, probably a fair amount. Yet how often do you consider your job — not just as a checklist but as a vocation — as something you're putting out into the world, as something that defines who you are as a person?

As the imaginary demon of toxic masculinity, Tyler Durden, famously says in David Fincher's "Fight Club," "You are not your job." Of course, Tyler is not to be trusted, and "Fight Club," like a majority of Fincher's filmography, is a pitch-black satire. What if you are your job, and what if your contribution to the world is both minimal and actively negative? What if your job, and all jobs, were this destructively banal, and everyone from sanitation staff to billionaire CEOs were unknowingly part of this sick system that ensures mutual self-destruction?

It's these questions and more that are raised by Fincher's latest dark comedy, "The Killer," a film that's not coincidentally written by "Se7en" scribe (and "Fight Club" script doctor) Andrew Kevin Walker. Combining the slick, international crime intrigue of his "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" with the pointed amorality of "Fight Club" and "Gone Girl," Fincher's "The Killer" takes aim at professionalism and professions in 2023, set in a world where no one is innocent, and everyone is simultaneously a killer and a victim.