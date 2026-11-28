One of the most epic sci-fi trilogies in recent memory is reaching its conclusion. "Dune: Part Three" will bring director Denis Villeneuve's take on the saga of Paul Atreides to a close in December, and it's going to be a big hit — so much so that it's going to set a record for the franchise. However, it's still going to be no match for "Avengers: Doomsday." All the same, "Dune" round three is going to be a resounding success on its own terms.

As of this writing, Warner Bros. and Legendary's "Dune: Part Three" is expected to pull in between $91 and $115 million domestically when it opens on the weekend of December 18, per Box Office Theory. That will set a new high bar for the franchise. The box office debut for "Dune: Part Two" was twice the size of the first movie, pulling in $82.5 million on its opening weekend en route to $715 million worldwide. With an even bigger opening in the cards, that bodes very well for this star-studded trilogy capper.

The new installment is set nearly two decades after Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) seized control of the Imperium at the ending of "Dune: Part Two." Now a ruthless Emperor, Paul must face the consequences of his reign. Haunted by visions of Imperial collapse and the reappearance of his long-lost love, Paul is drawn into a sweeping conspiracy with Chani (Zendaya) at the heart of the mystery.

Meanwhile, presales show a clear winner between "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Dune: Part Three," with Marvel's latest on track to break the record for the biggest opening weekend ever, possibly north of $400 million. There's no real competition here, but we don't have to lower one project to raise the other, either.