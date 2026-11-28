Dune 3 Will Set A Box Office Record For The Franchise (But It Can't Compete With Doomsday)
One of the most epic sci-fi trilogies in recent memory is reaching its conclusion. "Dune: Part Three" will bring director Denis Villeneuve's take on the saga of Paul Atreides to a close in December, and it's going to be a big hit — so much so that it's going to set a record for the franchise. However, it's still going to be no match for "Avengers: Doomsday." All the same, "Dune" round three is going to be a resounding success on its own terms.
As of this writing, Warner Bros. and Legendary's "Dune: Part Three" is expected to pull in between $91 and $115 million domestically when it opens on the weekend of December 18, per Box Office Theory. That will set a new high bar for the franchise. The box office debut for "Dune: Part Two" was twice the size of the first movie, pulling in $82.5 million on its opening weekend en route to $715 million worldwide. With an even bigger opening in the cards, that bodes very well for this star-studded trilogy capper.
The new installment is set nearly two decades after Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) seized control of the Imperium at the ending of "Dune: Part Two." Now a ruthless Emperor, Paul must face the consequences of his reign. Haunted by visions of Imperial collapse and the reappearance of his long-lost love, Paul is drawn into a sweeping conspiracy with Chani (Zendaya) at the heart of the mystery.
Meanwhile, presales show a clear winner between "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Dune: Part Three," with Marvel's latest on track to break the record for the biggest opening weekend ever, possibly north of $400 million. There's no real competition here, but we don't have to lower one project to raise the other, either.
Dune: Part Three will be a resounding success despite the Avengers
The fact of the matter is that we could be looking at a combined $500 million-plus opening weekend to help close out 2026, which is absolutely bonkers. Dunesday will blow Barbenheimer out of the water at the box office, which is pretty darn crazy. This is one of those "everybody wins" situations, especially when we look at it on a slightly longer timeline.
January is a pretty dead month for theaters, meaning that December blockbusters often leg out for weeks on end. That's how James Cameron's "Avatar" became the biggest movie of all time, and why the sequels were also massive, record-breaking hits. So, assuming critics are on the side of "Dune 3" (and there's no reason to think they won't be), the movie should be able to parlay that big opening weekend into a leggy run well into February and into awards season. If all goes really well? We could be looking at a $1 billion global hit when all's said and done.
One thing that "Dune" has going for it is IMAX. Warner Bros. locked down those screens well in advance, meaning that "Avengers: Doomsday" has to go without them. IMAX has proved that it's more important to the box office than ever before, as those higher ticket prices can add a lot to the bottom line. And for cinephiles, few cinematic events justify those higher prices than a science fiction epic from Denis Villeneuve.
So no, "Dune" may not be able to compete with "Doomsday," but that also doesn't matter in the grand scheme of things. This trilogy is going to go out on a high note, and that's all that really matters.
"Dune: Part Three" hits theaters on December 18, 2026.