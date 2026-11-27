5 Best New Movies And Shows To Stream This Weekend On Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, And More (Nov. 27-29)
Thanksgiving 2026 is in the rearview mirror, and whether you woke up after the holiday with a turkey hangover, a regular hangover, or a horrifying combination of the two, you probably just want to lay around and stare at screens for a while. (Because it's a holiday weekend, I won't even judge you for staring at a little screen while your big screen runs at the same time. You do you.) If you can't even bear the idea of putting on pants long enough to drag yourself out to a movie theater to see a new release like "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" (which is pretty good) or "Focker-in-Law" (which is apparently surprisingly funny), don't worry. I've got you covered, because there's plenty to watch from the comfort of your own couch, bed, or whatever lounge spot you prefer.
From a sci-fi series that uses a beloved movie as its basis to the second season of one of the steamiest and campiest shows on TV right now to a buzzy new comedy from a small-screen powerhouse, here are five movies and TV shows new to streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Peacock, and more for you to enjoy on the weekend of Friday, November 27 to Sunday, November 29. Happy bed-rotting!
Blade Runner 2099 (Amazon Prime Video)
If you're a longtime fan of Ridley Scott's masterpiece "Blade Runner," you loved the underrated box office bomb "Blade Runner 2049," or both, congratulations: there's a brand new Blade Runner property out in the world, and it's actually great. In his review for /Film, Bill Bria called the new Amazon Prime Video series "Blade Runner 2099" "the best sci-fi show in years," also saying that "showrunner Silka Luisa has put together something that's as unique and bold as it is in conversation with its franchise's past, making it a proud new addition to the saga." If that's not a strong enough endorsement for Blade Runner die-hards, I don't know what is!
The basics are as follows: Oscar winner and international treasure Michelle Yeoh plays a Replicant Blade Runner named Olwen, who's approaching the end of her existence. To try and find a group of evil Replicants, Olwen teams up with a human pretending to be a Replicant, Cora ("Euphoria" standout Hunter Schafer, given a much better role that finally does her talent some justice), and their adventures have a great film noir sensibility while still remaining fun, fresh, and compulsively watchable. Yeoh and Schafer are absolutely fantastic together and are joined by phenomenal supporting players like Daniel Rigby (who's appearing in the forthcoming Harry Potter series on HBO), Matthew Needham (who portrays the slimy Larys Strong on "House of the Dragon"), and Lewis Gribben — so even if you're not a huge Blade Runner person, you should give this show a shot; all eight episodes dropped on Amazon Prime Video on November 25.
The Hunting Wives Season 2 (Netflix)
I personally loved the first season of Netflix's steamy, silly, and impeccably acted drama "The Hunting Wives," which dropped on the platform in the summer of 2025, so I'm jazzed that the show is returning for a second season and promises to be sillier and steamier than ever. Malin Åkerman and Brittany Snow are back in Rebecca Cutter's adaptation of May Cobb's novel as sapphic star-crossed lovers Margo Banks and Sophie O'Neil, who find themselves drawn to each other in the small, wealthy Texas enclave of Maple Brook after Sophie moves there with her husband and young son. During Season 1 of "The Hunting Wives," Sophie and Margo hook up, murder people, hook up some more, and murder some more people, and they both do plenty of that in Season 2 as well — but it doesn't feel like a simple retread of that inaugural outing.
New additions to the cast of "The Hunting Wives" like Dale Dickey ("Widow's Bay"), Cam Gigandet ("Twilight"), Alex Fitzalan ("The Wilds"), and John Stamos help keep things fresh and fun, and Snow and Åkerman are as delightful as ever as two women who will stop at nothing to be together. "The Hunting Wives" dropped all of its eight episodes in Season 2 on November 26 in the early morning, so queue it up after dinner. Just ... maybe don't watch this one with your parents. Everyone is super naked all the time.
Dig (Peacock)
If you were going to sit inside and rewatch all of "Parks and Recreation" this holiday weekend, I have amazing news for you: Amy Poehler and Michael Schur have a brand new show you can try instead. Adapted from the 2023 novel "Excavations" by Kate Myers, "Dig," which premiered on Peacock on November 23, stars Poehler as Elise, an archaeologist working with a team in Greece who all make a discovery that unexpectedly connects this group of history nerds to an international conspiracy. Hugh Laurie joins Poehler as her boss Neville, a professor who just wants everyone to take archaeology as seriously as he does, and the rest of the team is rounded out by Geraldine Viswanathan's Dylan, Antonia Thomas' Clare, and Fina Strazza's Patty.
Schur, as always, also stocks his supporting cast with hilarious people like Dropout's Brennan Lee Mulligan and "What We Do in the Shadows" standout Kayvan Novak as well as his regular collaborators like Jason Mantzoukas, who has appeared in pretty much all of Schur's shows. "Dig" is charming, sweet, funny, and will definitely scratch that "Parks and Recreation" itch ... and the first season is available in its entirety on Peacock.
The Magic Faraway Tree (HBO Max)
If you missed the family film "The Magic Faraway Tree" when it released in theaters at August, fret not; it's available on HBO Max as of November 27. Adapted by screenwriter Simon Barnaby from Enid Blyton's beloved children's series "The Faraway Tree," this film stars Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy as Tiny and Polly Thompson, who live in a bustling city with their three young children Beth (Delilah Bennett-Cardy), Joe (Phoenix Laroche), and Fran (Billie Gadsdon), all of whom freak out if they can't look at tablets or phones. When Polly and Tim decide that the family has endured enough technology — inspired partly by Polly's job as an inventor, where she works on a smart fridge filled with secret cameras — they move their furious children to a remote country home.
That's when the adventure really begins. Fran, who normally can't speak, finds herself visited by a fairy and can suddenly talk; before long, Fran starts wandering off on the Thompson's remote property and finds the titular magic faraway tree that transports her to an otherworldly realm. For a modern, Narnia-inspired story and inspired performances from Garfield, Foy, "Baby Reindeer" star Jessica Gunning, and "Absolutely Fabulous" legend Jennifer Saunders, check out "The Magic Faraway Tree" on HBO Max, and sit the whole family down for a treat.
The Trials of Karen Read (Netflix)
If you want to, uh, relax with a true crime documentary over the holiday weekend, Netflix has just the debut for you: a three-part series titled "The Trial of Karen Read." In 2022, Boston police officer John O'Keefe was killed after attending a party at a friend's house. His girlfriend Karen Read, who claims she dropped him off at said party and returned in the morning to find O'Keefe dead, was ultimately arrested for his murder. Authorities believed that Read was under the influence and hit O'Keefe with her car at some point during their evening, but when she was taken to trial, a mistrial was declared in 2024. She received a new trial in 2025 and received only a single year of probation (for driving under the influence) after being found not guilty.
Naturally, rumors have swirled about Read for years now, so Netflix's three-part docuseries attempts to dig into the couple's relationship and discover the truth. If you're a frequent viewer of this streamer's true crime fare, you know that answers are never really provided, but if you've been following the Read case for this entire time, you might as well check it out; it premiered on the service on November 23.