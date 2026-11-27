Thanksgiving 2026 is in the rearview mirror, and whether you woke up after the holiday with a turkey hangover, a regular hangover, or a horrifying combination of the two, you probably just want to lay around and stare at screens for a while. (Because it's a holiday weekend, I won't even judge you for staring at a little screen while your big screen runs at the same time. You do you.) If you can't even bear the idea of putting on pants long enough to drag yourself out to a movie theater to see a new release like "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" (which is pretty good) or "Focker-in-Law" (which is apparently surprisingly funny), don't worry. I've got you covered, because there's plenty to watch from the comfort of your own couch, bed, or whatever lounge spot you prefer.

From a sci-fi series that uses a beloved movie as its basis to the second season of one of the steamiest and campiest shows on TV right now to a buzzy new comedy from a small-screen powerhouse, here are five movies and TV shows new to streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Peacock, and more for you to enjoy on the weekend of Friday, November 27 to Sunday, November 29. Happy bed-rotting!