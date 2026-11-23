There's an unwritten rule that says most comedy film franchises suffer from diminishing returns. In general, it's hard to dispute that claim, as even several solid examples of funny comedy sequels tend to lack the freshness and originality of their predecessors. Thanks to this phenomenon, the existence of good comedy sequels, and especially good comedy franchises, feels almost unheard of.

That said, the "Meet the Parents" franchise is one that has quietly yet persistently endured over the past 26 years. (Even longer than that, if you consider the fact that the 2000 film is in fact a remake of the hard-to-find 1992 original.) The initial film in the series, starring Ben Stiller as the hapless, unfortunately named Greg Focker, debuted early during the '00s "cringe comedy" trend, part of a wave of films and shows which delighted in the awkwardly relatable suffering of its protagonists. The family sitcom nature of the film helped lead to two more sequels, "Meet the Fockers" and "Little Fockers." The latter movie appeared to close out what was a trilogy for the last 16 years, until the release of "Focker In-Law" this month.

Given Hollywood's recent over-reliance on pre-existing IP, it wouldn't have been surprising to see such a movie be a lazy legacy sequel, milking the franchise for anything it had left (despite its lack of nipples). This is why the film is such a pleasant surprise, as it manages to recapture much of what made "Meet the Parents" hilarious without resorting to too many callback bits. Rather than merely flipping the first film's script and having the legacy cast pass the torch to younger characters, "Focker In-Law" impressively continues Greg's journey. Its a film whose cast and crew manage to find new laughs within an old franchise.