Focker In-Law Review: Ben Stiller And Ariana Grande Bring New Laughs To An Old Franchise
There's an unwritten rule that says most comedy film franchises suffer from diminishing returns. In general, it's hard to dispute that claim, as even several solid examples of funny comedy sequels tend to lack the freshness and originality of their predecessors. Thanks to this phenomenon, the existence of good comedy sequels, and especially good comedy franchises, feels almost unheard of.
That said, the "Meet the Parents" franchise is one that has quietly yet persistently endured over the past 26 years. (Even longer than that, if you consider the fact that the 2000 film is in fact a remake of the hard-to-find 1992 original.) The initial film in the series, starring Ben Stiller as the hapless, unfortunately named Greg Focker, debuted early during the '00s "cringe comedy" trend, part of a wave of films and shows which delighted in the awkwardly relatable suffering of its protagonists. The family sitcom nature of the film helped lead to two more sequels, "Meet the Fockers" and "Little Fockers." The latter movie appeared to close out what was a trilogy for the last 16 years, until the release of "Focker In-Law" this month.
Given Hollywood's recent over-reliance on pre-existing IP, it wouldn't have been surprising to see such a movie be a lazy legacy sequel, milking the franchise for anything it had left (despite its lack of nipples). This is why the film is such a pleasant surprise, as it manages to recapture much of what made "Meet the Parents" hilarious without resorting to too many callback bits. Rather than merely flipping the first film's script and having the legacy cast pass the torch to younger characters, "Focker In-Law" impressively continues Greg's journey. Its a film whose cast and crew manage to find new laughs within an old franchise.
Focker In-Law is a great mix of old and new
Being a legacy sequel, "Focker In-Law" naturally brings back as many of the characters seen throughout the prior movies as it can. In addition to Ben Stiller's Greg, his wife Pam (Teri Polo), her father Jack (Robert De Niro), his wife Dina (Blythe Danner), and even Pam's ex-fiancé Kevin (Owen Wilson) appear here. (Those hoping to see Greg's parents Bernie and Roz, played in the past by Barbara Streisand and Dustin Hoffman, are out of luck.)
Thanks to the 16 year gap between sequels, Greg and Pam's children Henry and Samantha have grown up, and are now played by Skyler Gisondo and Beanie Feldstein, respectively. The plot is "Meet the Parents" in reverse; where that film saw Greg attempt to ingratiate himself with Jack before marrying Pam, now Henry is bringing home a woman he's hoping to marry: Olivia Jones (Ariana Grande).
It would've been easy for writer/director John Hamburg (who devised the story along with Ilana Glazer and Austen Earl) to pull a "The Force Awakens" on "Meet the Parents" and follow either Henry as he attempts to convince his dad and grandfather about his fiancé, or Olivia as she tries to win them over herself. Instead, Hamburg smartly keeps the focus on Greg's empty nest anxieties, allowing the franchise to grow older with him rather than try to pivot to a younger generation. It's a savvy choice, particularly because it doesn't require anyone to fill Stiller's shoes. After all, Stiller has not only perfected this character but also the comedic tone of the films. "Focker In-Law" contains some gags that would easily be over the top in the hands of someone less experienced, but Stiller can make Greg foolish while being sympathetic enough so things never go too far.
The comedy does get broad, but resists the temptation to go too big
There's no getting around the fact that "Focker In-Law" is a mainstream studio comedy sequel, and as such it does occasionally fall prey to some of the pitfalls of that genre. For one thing, it's not a particularly striking looking film. While that's on par with the rest of the franchise (which never seemed too interested in focusing on production design or cinematography), it's a shame that it mostly relies on a standardized aesthetic to be broadly appealing rather than going for something unique. The scourge of broadness does also crop up in some of the gags, including the moment where a series of mishaps causes Jack to be "baby birded" someone else's food at the dinner table, which is easily the most groan-worthy joke in the film.
That said, it's commendable that such a joke is the summit of the film's lowest common denominator, for the bulk of the set pieces are expertly constructed. A running joke about Jack's aggressive dog hating Greg escalates to a degree of chaos that's worthy of vintage John Hughes, something that's not easy to do given that writer's hugely influential status. In the same way John Hamburg could've given into temptation to make "Focker In-Law" a more conventional legacy sequel, he also could've fallen into the trap of making this sequel bigger and crazier.
Instead, his history with the franchise means he innately understands that the films' bread and butter lies in steady escalation rather than sharp left turns. Ben Stiller can be set on fire and then almost frozen alive later, but such stunts wouldn't work if they weren't deployed correctly. Hamburg and company know just how much and what type of track to lay for the train to reach the station.
Focker In-Law proves that a commitment to character is how to do a comedy sequel
The secret sauce of "Focker In-Law" is that it succeeds thanks to a thorough commitment to character. All the best comedy is character-based. While Ben Stiller's Greg is the film's centerpoint, the supporting characters are just as vital. Robert De Niro gives Jack a warmer demeanor this time around. Owen Wilson turns up Kevin's smarm to 11. Skyler Gisondo proves once again how deft a performer he can be, making Henry a comedic variant on his Decoy Dan from "Primetime," as he tries to be his own person while attempting to placate a father figure.
Ariana Grande has perhaps the hardest task in the movie, as her Olivia needs to walk the line between sweet girl next door and, in Greg's eyes, a master manipulator villainess. Her excellent performance allows the film to indulge in some broad tonal swings while keeping Olivia believable as a human rather than a caricature.
For folks whom "Meet the Parents" and its sequels were more excruciating experiences than hilarious comedies, "Focker In-Law" isn't going to change your mind. Yet for those of us who've related to Greg Focker's plight and foolish behavior over the years, the film is a little gift. It still has a broad relatability in its observations on family and relationships. Yet it's also refreshing in how it commits to following Greg on his never-ending journey to be a better person. Thanks to this commitment, "Focker In-Law" has given its franchise a new lease on laughs.
/Film Rating: 8 out of 10
"Focker In-Law" is in theaters on November 25, 2026.