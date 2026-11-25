Blade Runner 2099 Adds A Major Twist To The Classic Voight-Kampff Test
I've seen spoilers you people wouldn't believe. This article discusses major plot details from all eight episodes of "Blade Runner 2099."
What's a worse fate in the world of "Blade Runner," to be human or to be a Replicant? Throughout both films, organics in this post-apocalyptic setting were able to "enjoy" their time at the top of the food chain. That all changes in Prime Video's "Blade Runner 2099," the live-action story taking place after the world order has been upended and our supposed underlings have gained all the power for themselves. While Replicants were built to be "more human than human," the subtle differences between the two kinds are all but impossible to detect — on the surface, at least. But, as we know, looks can be deceiving; what's underneath is another matter entirely.
Leave it to "Blade Runner 2099" to flip yet another classic franchise staple on its head. Traditionally, the purposefully off-putting questionnaire known as the Voight-Kampff test was meant to detect whether an individual is a Replicant or not. In the sci-fi series, the rise of the Replicants and the 50 years that have passed since "Blade Runner 2049" have introduced even more changes. Enter the Index Test, an inverted form of the established quiz. But rather than differentiate between the two beings, this test is meant to detect whether the subject has developed feelings of empathy towards humans.
In Episode 5, titled "My Lord," we learn far more about this strange new setup than the show had previously revealed. All we ever saw was the unusually young human girl administering the test, the odd non sequiturs she posed to (supposed) Replicants like Hunter Schafer's Cora, and the results of whether they passed the baseline or not. But that, too, was only scratching the surface.
In Blade Runner 2099, the Index Test is meant to stave off humanity's 'emotional contagion'
Of all the differences between humans and Replicants, empathy is the biggest of them all. "Blade Runner 2099" draws fairly stark lines in the sand between the two, with flesh-and-blood people now completely helpless before their bioengineered creations. But despite their physical advantages and killer instincts, Replicants' lack of a childhood means they're deficit in that crucial, compassionate emotion separating humans from all other living things. As we soon learn, however, Replicants can feel these strong feelings ... and actually fear it, too.
This is all summed up in the storyline involving Greta (Katelyn Rose Downey), the young human girl we learn has been sold off into indentured servitude and indoctrinated along with many others into administering Index Tests. Episode 5 peels back all the horrifying layers, showing us Greta's training under awfully unsettling circumstances. First, she's taken through a museum exhibit explaining the purpose and history of the Voight-Kampff test, used by human Blade Runners to hunt Replicants. Now, the new status quo means Replicants use this new Index Test to police their own kind — and, as one instructor explains, prevent any "emotional contagion" crossing over from humans to their Replicant overlords.
It's a fascinating idea with some pretty serious implications for our two main characters. Michelle Yeoh's Olwen is currently undergoing some serious emotional turmoil herself, as her search for the missing Replicant and her secret lover Marek (Johnny Harris) ends in his tragic death. Meanwhile, Cora's own emotional attachments makes it only a matter of time before her human identity is made known. As a result, every time they sit down for the Index Test makes for must-watch TV.
All eight episodes of "Blade Runner 2099" are streaming on Prime Video.