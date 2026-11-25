I've seen spoilers you people wouldn't believe. This article discusses major plot details from all eight episodes of "Blade Runner 2099."

What's a worse fate in the world of "Blade Runner," to be human or to be a Replicant? Throughout both films, organics in this post-apocalyptic setting were able to "enjoy" their time at the top of the food chain. That all changes in Prime Video's "Blade Runner 2099," the live-action story taking place after the world order has been upended and our supposed underlings have gained all the power for themselves. While Replicants were built to be "more human than human," the subtle differences between the two kinds are all but impossible to detect — on the surface, at least. But, as we know, looks can be deceiving; what's underneath is another matter entirely.

Leave it to "Blade Runner 2099" to flip yet another classic franchise staple on its head. Traditionally, the purposefully off-putting questionnaire known as the Voight-Kampff test was meant to detect whether an individual is a Replicant or not. In the sci-fi series, the rise of the Replicants and the 50 years that have passed since "Blade Runner 2049" have introduced even more changes. Enter the Index Test, an inverted form of the established quiz. But rather than differentiate between the two beings, this test is meant to detect whether the subject has developed feelings of empathy towards humans.

In Episode 5, titled "My Lord," we learn far more about this strange new setup than the show had previously revealed. All we ever saw was the unusually young human girl administering the test, the odd non sequiturs she posed to (supposed) Replicants like Hunter Schafer's Cora, and the results of whether they passed the baseline or not. But that, too, was only scratching the surface.