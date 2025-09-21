Ridley Scott Has One Big Regret About His '80s Sci-Fi Classic Blade Runner

In "Blade Runner," the titular bounty hunters use a Voight-Kampff test to determine whether an individual is a replicant or not. It involves asking a series of questions and measuring responses in the individual, from respiration and heart rate to blushing and pupillary dilation. It was essentially a futuristic form of lie detector, and actually first appeared in the novel on which "Blade Runner" is loosely based, Philip K. Dick's "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" Built by visual effects veteran Michael Fink, the actual movie machine appears during the incredible opening scene and shows up again in various moments, including Rick Deckard's interview with Rachael (Sean Young). It was a retrofuturist marvel featuring a series of CRT screens and meters alongside a pump (for some reason) and a retinal scanner that rises up from the body of the machine. It's not all that surprising, then, that Ridley Scott is mad he didn't take home such a beloved piece of sci-fi movie history.

In an interview with The Guardian, Scott was asked if he took the Voight-Kampff diagnostic empathy test from the "Blade Runner" set, and revealed that missing out on snagging that particular prop was one of his biggest regrets. "Isn't that machine great?" He said. "Some bastard stole it from the set. When it appears on the market, I'm going to go after them like a rat up a drainpipe." According to the director, he never used to take souvenirs from the sets of his films, preferring to keep looking forward. "I'd think: 'I'm done, move on,'" he explained. But it seems as time went on, Scott recognized the value of taking certain props when he could. "Now, I realize I should, because they go into storerooms and get lost forever," he added, before providing a full rundown of the things he's managed to secure. He continued: