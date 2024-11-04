Ridley Scott's Biggest Regret Involves Two Legendary Sci-Fi Franchises

After Ridley Scott produced one of the most important box office hits in history with 1979's "Alien" the man went straight to work on producing another seminal sci-fi effort in the form of 1982's "Blade Runner" (though, Scott doesn't think of "Blade Runner" as a science fiction film). Unfortunately, the Harrison Ford-led film was nowhere near as successful as Scott's previous project, becoming a notorious box office flop that was buried by Steven Spielberg's "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial."

Of course, in the decades that followed, "Blade Runner" was recognized for being every bit the masterpiece "Alien" was. Now, both films are considered to be among not only the finest sci-fi movies ever made, but the finest films of the 20th Century. Unfortunately, the man who crafted the immersive worlds therein didn't secure any kind of significant ownership over either title, leaving Hollywood to do what it does best and start cranking out sequels with reckless abandon — at least in the case of "Alien."

After James Cameron was handed the reins to the franchise, he delivered one of the best sequels in Hollywood history with 1986's "Aliens," before David Fincher took over for the frequently but undeservedly maligned "Alien 3" in 1992. Then, Joss Whedon and Jean-Pierre Jeunet got their hands on the property and gave us a space horror B movie with 1997's "Alien: Resurrection," before Scott finally returned to the franchise with "Prometheus" in 2012 and "Alien: Covenant" in 2017. Despite his return to the saga, however, Scott and his Scott Free production company still had no real ownership of the "Alien" brand.

The same year Scott delivered the thoughtful and gnarly "Alien: Covenant," "Blade Runner" finally received a follow-up, with Denis Villeneuve's excellent "Blade Runner 2049," itself an underappreciated box office disappointment. On one side, then, you have the uneven lineage of "Alien" films, which more recently added Fede Álvarez's sequel-prequel "Alien: Romulus." On the other side, you have two brilliant "Blade Runner" movies, neither of which made any money at the box office. Would things have been different had Scott been more involved with shepherding each franchise? The director certainly thinks so.