Now that he's free of "Stranger Things," we're going to find out if Noah Schnapp can fulfill the promise he flashed over five seasons of the Netflix sci-fi/horror series. His character, Will Byers, had arguably the most emotional arc of the show, with viewers watching him go from missing boy to psychically tortured returnee from the Upside Down to out and proud young adult. Byers' journey mirrored Schnapp's personal voyage to coming out of the closet in 2025. It was a lovely moment for Schnapp, both as an individual and also for his character, who presented a positive gay role model for kids who too often struggle with prejudice and outright hatred in their everyday lives.

I've no idea if Schnapp will return to the "Stranger Things" universe (he's only just portrayed a disaffected rich kid and, when the plot jumps forward 20 years, the kid's son in Andy Sandberg's controversial stage play "Affluenza"), but he had a shot at joining the "Hunger Games" franchise as a young Haymitch Abernathy in "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping." The "Hunger Games" prequel is currently tearing up the box office, so it would've been a sweet gig for the 22-year-old actor. But he congratulated Joseph Zada like a gentleman for landing the role, and, as an egoless bonus, the brunette Schnapp posted a still picture of himself in blonde hair from his screen test to Instagram. (See below.)

After a couple of ... emojis, Schnapp tagged Zada and added, "Think they picked right for this one."