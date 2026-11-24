Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Reveals Photo From Failed Hunger Games Audition For Haymitch
Now that he's free of "Stranger Things," we're going to find out if Noah Schnapp can fulfill the promise he flashed over five seasons of the Netflix sci-fi/horror series. His character, Will Byers, had arguably the most emotional arc of the show, with viewers watching him go from missing boy to psychically tortured returnee from the Upside Down to out and proud young adult. Byers' journey mirrored Schnapp's personal voyage to coming out of the closet in 2025. It was a lovely moment for Schnapp, both as an individual and also for his character, who presented a positive gay role model for kids who too often struggle with prejudice and outright hatred in their everyday lives.
I've no idea if Schnapp will return to the "Stranger Things" universe (he's only just portrayed a disaffected rich kid and, when the plot jumps forward 20 years, the kid's son in Andy Sandberg's controversial stage play "Affluenza"), but he had a shot at joining the "Hunger Games" franchise as a young Haymitch Abernathy in "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping." The "Hunger Games" prequel is currently tearing up the box office, so it would've been a sweet gig for the 22-year-old actor. But he congratulated Joseph Zada like a gentleman for landing the role, and, as an egoless bonus, the brunette Schnapp posted a still picture of himself in blonde hair from his screen test to Instagram. (See below.)
After a couple of ... emojis, Schnapp tagged Zada and added, "Think they picked right for this one."
Noah Schnapp in a blonde wig doesn't quite convince as Haymitch Abernathy
I have no true measure of Noah Schnapp as an actor. He's handsome, he's got some mystery to him and, in the right role (e.g. Will Byers), he connects. Do I think he would've been an effective Haymitch Abernathy, given all the horrible things that happen to the character on his way to growing up and becoming Woody Harrelson? Maybe not.
"Affluenza" ended its London run on November 21, and, boy, did the critics lay into this sucker. In a one-star review for The Guardian, Arifa Akbar called it an "epic wreckage," adding, "You want to look away, for shame, but simply can't stop gawping." Most critics concurred, but that actually worked out for Schnapp, as they were too busy lambasting Sandberg to pay much attention to his performance. Writing for The Times, Clive Davis simply noted that Schnapp "doesn't disgrace himself." If you get cast in a disaster, you can live with that.
It's unclear where Schnapp will go from here, but thanks to "Stranger Things" he has a pretty sizable fan base. I can't see him being a part of the forthcoming series "Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure," which is a prequel set in the 1950s, but we'll certainly see more of him in the future.