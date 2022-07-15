Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Has A Definitive Answer About Will's Sexuality

Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) has been having a really rough time since he was first introduced in season 1 of "Stranger Things." The poor kid faced the horrors of the Upside Down firsthand in the first two seasons, and since then, the show does not quite know what to do with him. Season 4 saw Will feeling constantly ill at ease, between him awkwardly tagging along on Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) dates and his inability to express his very obvious romantic feelings for Mike.

Although the Duffer Brothers had promised that Season 4, volume 2 would definitely address Will's sexuality, the scenes that highlight this aspect never explicitly spell out that Will is gay (although it is heavily implied). While Schnapp had previously said a while back that Will's sexuality was "up for interpretation," the actor recently told Variety that it is "100% clear" that Will is gay and "does love Mike:"

"I mean, it's pretty clear this season that Will has feelings for Mike. They've been intentionally pulling that out over the past few seasons...Obviously, it was hinted at in Season 1: It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends? Now that he's gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it's 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike."

Not that there was any doubt about the nature of Will's feelings for Mike, especially in volume 2 of season 4, but it is nice to have Schnapp confirm this, as opposed to the showrunners cautiously skirting about the topic without really confirming anything.