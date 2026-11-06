Stranger Things Spin-Off Series Ordered At Netflix - Title & First Details Revealed
Just when you thought you'd escaped the troubled town of Hawkins, the Upside Down is reaching out its tendrils to pull you back in. Netflix has announced a spin-off prequel series called "Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure" that will be set in the 1950s, before the events of both the main show and the stage play "Stranger Things: The First Shadow." It will premiere in 2028.
Per Netflix, the series hails from the Duffer Brothers and "Stranger Things" writer Kate Trefry. "We've been dreaming of 'Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure' for many years now, and to see it become a reality is surreal and exhilarating," Matt and Ross Duffer said in a statement. "It's 'Stranger Things,' but also thrillingly fresh, with a new setting, new heroes and villains, and new ... actually, we're not allowed to say any more. Now, on to casting. In the meantime — watch the skies, nerds!"
A Stranger Things spin-off was inevitable
Kate Trefry will serve as showrunner, co-creator, and writer, while "Pride & Prejudice" filmmaker Joe Wright will direct the first three episodes. "[W]e have had the time of our lives returning to all the horror, wonder and mystery of the flagship, while also telling a wholly new story, one we hope will blow your minds and break your hearts all over again. There are so many more mysteries to explore. Welcome to Other Worlds," Trefry said.
This was inevitable. "Stranger Things" is one of the biggest hits in Netflix history, and it's spawned a merchandising bonanza for the streamer. While the main series has ended (and it ended on a bit of a frustrating note), an animated show, "Stranger Things: Tales From '85," already exists, not to mention the aforementioned stage show "Stranger Things: The First Shadow."
In theory, Netflix could keep things going forever with this approach. Since it's established that creepy stuff has happened in Hawkins for seemingly decades, the franchise could jump around in time. Hell, we could even get a modern-day "Stranger Things" series where those darn kids watch that darn TikTok all day. Talk about scary!