Stranger Things Spin-Off Series Ordered At Netflix - Title & First Details Revealed

Kate Trefry will serve as showrunner, co-creator, and writer, while "Pride & Prejudice" filmmaker Joe Wright will direct the first three episodes. "[W]e have had the time of our lives returning to all the horror, wonder and mystery of the flagship, while also telling a wholly new story, one we hope will blow your minds and break your hearts all over again. There are so many more mysteries to explore. Welcome to Other Worlds," Trefry said.

This was inevitable. "Stranger Things" is one of the biggest hits in Netflix history, and it's spawned a merchandising bonanza for the streamer. While the main series has ended (and it ended on a bit of a frustrating note), an animated show, "Stranger Things: Tales From '85," already exists, not to mention the aforementioned stage show "Stranger Things: The First Shadow."

In theory, Netflix could keep things going forever with this approach. Since it's established that creepy stuff has happened in Hawkins for seemingly decades, the franchise could jump around in time. Hell, we could even get a modern-day "Stranger Things" series where those darn kids watch that darn TikTok all day. Talk about scary!