How To Watch Whalefall At Home
Remember, folks: People will come and go, life will always find a way to kick you while you're down, but the whale? The whale is forever. Ever since the project was first announced, "Whalefall" remained a fixture in our most anticipated film of 2026 ... and the movie adaptation most definitely lived up to the hype, at least according to, uh, myself. Who wouldn't be interested in the story of a scuba diver with some serious daddy issues getting caught up in a life-or-death struggle between a sperm whale and a squid, ending up swallowed whole by the aforementioned whale, and needing to find a way to escape before his oxygen supply runs out? Though the original Daniel Kraus novel was previously considered an unadaptable work, writer/director Brian Duffield found a way, and the results speak for themselves.
Of course, that was the experience of watching "Whalefall" on the big screen. What about at home? Fans who found themselves gasping for breath, shielding their eyes, and otherwise staving off panic attacks in theaters (or was that just me?) can now see if the experience translates to the comforting confines of your own living room. 20th Century Studios has announced that "Whalefall" will swim towards a digital PVOD release on December 1, 2026. Those who rent or purchase a digital copy from the online retailer of their choice will also get an exclusive bonus feature (a terrible home media trend we've spoken out on before) in the form of a "Creature Design Audio Commentary" featuring production designer Ramsey Avery and VFX supervisor Guillaume Rocheron.
Fortunately, viewers can look forward to the film's upcoming release on physical media early in the new year as well.
Whalefall comes to 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD in January 2027 -- with lots of bonus features
If you ended up asking yourself "How the heck did they even do that?" every five minutes while watching "Whalefall," we have some excellent news. The ambitious film that once again puts poor Austin Abrams through the wringer after this year's "Resident Evil" won't just be available to watch at home in less time than it takes to be digested by a whale (don't quote me on that fact), it will also come loaded with extras, bonus features, and other goodies for the eager film enthusiast. We need only wait until January 12, 2027, for the official 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release, which boasts the following behind-the-scenes treats:
- Audio Commentary by Brian Duffield, Daniel Kraus and Pietro Scalia — Watch the film with audio commentary by director/co-writer/producer Brian Duffield, co-writer/author Daniel Kraus and editor Pietro Scalia.
- A Unique Vision — Director Brian Duffield and author Daniel Kraus discuss joining forces to adapt the compelling story of a young man's journey into the belly of a beast from novel to feature film.
- Cast & Characters — Austin Abrams, Josh Brolin, and the cast of WHALEFALL discuss their characters and their experience making the film. Director Brian Duffield reveals what made Austin the perfect actor to portray the young man at the heart of the story.
- Inside the Creatures — Learn what it takes to shoot a film from inside the stomach of a whale from the master artisans at WETA. From designing the sets to keeping them operational throughout production, witness the collaborative process of bringing WHALEFALL to life.
- Deleted Scenes — Mom Welcomes Jay Home; Monastery Beach Drive; Upside Down Chewing; Jay Stabs the Whale; Whales Are Special; I Was Out Hunting for You.