Remember, folks: People will come and go, life will always find a way to kick you while you're down, but the whale? The whale is forever. Ever since the project was first announced, "Whalefall" remained a fixture in our most anticipated film of 2026 ... and the movie adaptation most definitely lived up to the hype, at least according to, uh, myself. Who wouldn't be interested in the story of a scuba diver with some serious daddy issues getting caught up in a life-or-death struggle between a sperm whale and a squid, ending up swallowed whole by the aforementioned whale, and needing to find a way to escape before his oxygen supply runs out? Though the original Daniel Kraus novel was previously considered an unadaptable work, writer/director Brian Duffield found a way, and the results speak for themselves.

Of course, that was the experience of watching "Whalefall" on the big screen. What about at home? Fans who found themselves gasping for breath, shielding their eyes, and otherwise staving off panic attacks in theaters (or was that just me?) can now see if the experience translates to the comforting confines of your own living room. 20th Century Studios has announced that "Whalefall" will swim towards a digital PVOD release on December 1, 2026. Those who rent or purchase a digital copy from the online retailer of their choice will also get an exclusive bonus feature (a terrible home media trend we've spoken out on before) in the form of a "Creature Design Audio Commentary" featuring production designer Ramsey Avery and VFX supervisor Guillaume Rocheron.

Fortunately, viewers can look forward to the film's upcoming release on physical media early in the new year as well.