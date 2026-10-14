Whalefall Review: Austin Abrams Anchors An Earnest Survival Thriller And Miraculous Adaptation

Countless books have been deemed "unadaptable" over the years, seemingly defying even the idea of translating what works on the page into moving pictures; "Whalefall" is the rare novel that actually earns that label. Author Daniel Kraus may not have set out with the intention to confound Hollywood's best and brightest, but the results are pretty convincing all the same. His 2023 novel presents itself as a survivalist thriller unlike any you've experienced before — one practically begging for the big-screen treatment. A sperm whale hunting a giant squid ends up swallowing a scuba diver whole, setting off a desperate fight to escape in the limited amount of time and oxygen left. But this (surprisingly scientifically-plausible) tale soon transforms into an internal, almost existential drama about grief, regret, and all the things we leave unsaid.

So leave it to Brian Duffield, the filmmaker behind the high-concept "Spontaneous" and alien-invasion flick "No One Will Save You," to come through with yet another magic trick in a filmography already highlighted by one or two of those. Against all odds, "Whalefall" nimbly evokes the depths of Kraus' prose (who, along with Duffield, is also credited as a co-writer on the screenplay) without sacrificing any of its most abstract and surrealistic visuals. This is a film built on the sincerity and earnestness of Steven Spielberg or the Wachowski sisters, that captures the horrors of the unknown with the dread of "Alien" (yes, really), and ultimately brushes against the profound emotions of a masterpiece like "Gravity."

The fact that this all comes wrapped in such a commercially mainstream package only speaks to what Duffield and every member of the production have achieved here. Buoyed by Austin Abrams' ever-expressive performance, breakneck pacing, and a killer hook, "Whalefall" aims high and pulls off a miraculous adaptation.