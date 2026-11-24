Suzanne Collins is the engine that drives the "Hunger Games" franchise. As the author behind the books, none of the movies happen without her. Beyond that, though, Collins has remained very close to the adaptations of her work, with Lionsgate consulting with her every step of the way. That's especially true with the franchise's latest prequel film, "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" — so much so that it resulted in a unique credit we rarely see in movies.

"Sunrise on the Reaping" ruled the box office on its opening weekend, meaning that quite a few people might have noticed that once the credits roll, there's some text reading, "Adaptation by Suzanne Collins." So, while Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie are credited with the movie's screenplay, Collins got credit for the adaptation of her 2024 book of the same name. This is exceptionally rare in Hollywood.

"In the interest of avoiding a multiplicity of credits, the Guild is opposed to the general use of the 'Adaptation by' credit," the Writers Guild of America's screen credits manual states. But that doesn't mean it never gets used, and "Sunrise on the Reaping" warranted its rare usage. The manual further explains:

"The Guild recognizes that there are certain unusual cases where credit is due a writer who shapes the direction of screenplay construction without qualifying for 'Screenplay by' credit. In those special cases, and only as a result of arbitration, the 'Adaptation by' credit may be used."

Who gets credit for a screenplay can be difficult to actually pin down. In the movie business, it's rare that it's literally just one person writing a script and that's that. It's why Joss Whedon wasn't credited for his writing work on "Speed." It's also why Collins nabbed this unique credit.