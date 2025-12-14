How Hunger Games Author Suzanne Collins Feels About The Movie Adaptations

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are more prolific authors out there, but in terms of authors who hit the jackpot with a single series, it's hard to do better than Suzanne Collins. She is the writer behind "The Hunger Games" series, and the books themselves have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide. Though that's just the tip of the iceberg, as the movies based on those books have taken in well over $3 billion at the box office.

Money is all good and well, but how does Collins feel about the cinematic adaptations of her work? These things don't always go well for the creators. Stephen King famously hated Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining." It happens. Fortunately, in this case, Collins has largely seemed happy with what Lionsgate and the various creators have done with "The Hunger Games" franchise.

Back in 2012, before the first "Hunger Games" hit theaters and became a smash hit, Collins posted a letter revealing how she felt about director Gary Ross and screenwriter Billy Ray's take on the material. Here's what she had to say about it at the time:

"I'm really happy with how it turned out. I feel like the book and the film are individual yet complementary pieces that enhance one another. The film opens up the world beyond Katniss' point of view, allowing the audience access to the happenings of places like the Hunger Games control room and President Snow's rose garden, thereby adding a new dimension to the story."

"Director Gary Ross has created an adaptation that is faithful in both narrative and theme, but he's also brought a rich and powerful vision of Panem, its brutality and excesses, to the film as well," Collins added.