Just when you thought the Elizabeth Holmes saga had run its course, a wild Nathan Fielder once again appears. There's a good reason why critics (including /Film's own Ethan Anderton) called "You Can See Everything" a mind-melting masterwork and arguably the movie of the year. The documentary blurs the lines between fact and fiction, interviewer and subject, and pretty much every other binary you can think of — and, yes, that's only barely exaggerating. Fielder and co-director Lance Oppenheim truly pulled off something special here, to the extent that the film broke containment and managed to get even rubbernecking general audiences interested enough to result in expectation-defying success at the box office.

Now, viewers at home will get the chance to experience (or re-experience) this chaotic journey for themselves. After indie studio A24 sat back and enjoyed its bank-breaking run in theaters, "You Can See Everything" is finally available to lie, scheme, charm, and manipulate its way into your own living room. (Note: If any distinctively blonde, blue-eyed, deep-voiced, AI-generated images of a certain infamous businesswoman end up coming along for the ride, uh, we suggest running the other way.) Indeed, you can currently watch the film digitally, and the PVOD format allows you to rent or purchase copies from all the usual online retailers, ranging from Apple to Amazon to Fandango at Home.

For those eager to fall down this Theranos-sized rabbit hole even more, well, there's good news on that front, too.