How To Watch You Can See Everything At Home
Just when you thought the Elizabeth Holmes saga had run its course, a wild Nathan Fielder once again appears. There's a good reason why critics (including /Film's own Ethan Anderton) called "You Can See Everything" a mind-melting masterwork and arguably the movie of the year. The documentary blurs the lines between fact and fiction, interviewer and subject, and pretty much every other binary you can think of — and, yes, that's only barely exaggerating. Fielder and co-director Lance Oppenheim truly pulled off something special here, to the extent that the film broke containment and managed to get even rubbernecking general audiences interested enough to result in expectation-defying success at the box office.
Now, viewers at home will get the chance to experience (or re-experience) this chaotic journey for themselves. After indie studio A24 sat back and enjoyed its bank-breaking run in theaters, "You Can See Everything" is finally available to lie, scheme, charm, and manipulate its way into your own living room. (Note: If any distinctively blonde, blue-eyed, deep-voiced, AI-generated images of a certain infamous businesswoman end up coming along for the ride, uh, we suggest running the other way.) Indeed, you can currently watch the film digitally, and the PVOD format allows you to rent or purchase copies from all the usual online retailers, ranging from Apple to Amazon to Fandango at Home.
For those eager to fall down this Theranos-sized rabbit hole even more, well, there's good news on that front, too.
You Can See Everything will come to streaming and physical media soon
Can't get enough of the documentary sensation that's all but guaranteed to have a clear path to the Oscars? Us, neither. Fans will soon be able to keep the good times going at home as "You Can See Everything" enters the next stage of its lifecycle. Think of it this way: for weeks, we've had to make do with fuzzy screenshots, gifs and clips from trailers, and other measures of last resort to discuss this meme-factory of a movie. Now, we can do all that all over again, but this time with the crystal-clear clarity that comes with 4K digital releases.
But that's not all. As an A24 release, and as part of the company's deal with the former Warner Bros. Discovery, we can expect "You Can See Everything" to come to streaming on HBO Max at a to-be-announced date in the near future, followed by what's sure to be a buzzy home media release on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. The surrealistic docudrama has already outperformed al reasonable expectations by this point (especially if/when it sets its sights on Academy gold), but this will have every chance to experience a very long tail as more and more viewers discover this movie without ever needing to leave their living rooms.
Between this, Hulu's "The Dropout," and the nonfiction book "Bad Blood" documenting how the real-life story went down, it's safe to say Holmes enthusiasts (if you want to call yourselves that) will be busy for quite some time.