You Can See Everything Review: A Mystifying Masterwork Of Mind-Melting Manipulation

Take Elizabeth Holmes — one of the world's most famous fraudsters, currently serving 11 years in prison after being convicted of wire fraud and conspiracy for her part in the deceptive creation of the supposed medical testing marvel Edison from Theranos — and Nathan Fielder — a deceptive comedian known for manipulating and tricking small business owners and many more with his meta documentary style TV shows like "Nathan for You" and HBO's original series "The Rehearsal," each packed with awkward, uncomfortable humor that brings about insightful social commentary — and you have a brilliant match of manipulators that makes for one of the most riveting movies of 2026.

Lance Oppenheim (fresh off Robert Pattinson's dark, unsettling "Primetime") and Nathan Fielder both direct "You Can See Everything," a new documentary that showcases the private life of Elizabeth Holmes for 34 days before she is carted off to federal prison. Living in a somewhat modest beach house in San Diego with her boyfriend Billy Evans, a hotel heir and entrepreneur, and their two children, the couple is adamant that the filmmakers "can see everything," as they apparently have nothing to hide. That includes their development of what is basically Theranos 2.0, as Holmes is still dedicated to following through on the promises she made that landed her in prison.

Of course, everyone is immediately skeptical that the documentary is merely a ploy for Holmes to reframe her narrative and relaunch Theranos. Fielder himself engages with Holmes on this very topic, wondering out loud if she invited filmmakers like him and Oppenheim to make the doc because their lack of science knowledge might keep them from prying too deeply into the presumed deception that everyone believes is taking place again. He also hilariously creeps behind the camera from a distance, observing through windows. But very quickly it becomes clear that this is a documentary that only Nathan Fielder could make.