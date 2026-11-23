Marshals Season 2 Forces Kayce To Relive One Of His Most Controversial Yellowstone Storylines
"Marshals" Season 2, Episode 7, "Under the Influence," sees Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton and Arielle Kebbel's Belle Skinner go undercover in an off-grid cult. During their time there, Kayce is confronted by the cult's charismatic leader, who forces him to relive the loss of his infant child — a moment from "Yellowstone" that was both tragic and, in the eyes of many fans, ridiculous.
Kayce Dutton has been haunted by his "Yellowstone" experience since the very beginning of "Marshals." The youngest Dutton scion has seen it all (including the worst things the Dutton family ever did on "Yellowstone") and has been trying to put it all behind him since Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western series wrapped up back in 2024. Unfortunately, as Brett Cullen's Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Harry Gifford observed in "Marshals" Season 1, "Duttons are born with dysfunction in their blood," and "Under the Influence" forces Kayce to confront one of his most painful memories. That memory just so happens to be linked to one of the most controversial storylines in "Yellowstone" history.
"Under the Influence" sees ATF agent Sam Colby (Adam Joel) go missing after embedding himself in Moonstone Farm, a homesteading cult led by the mysterious and intense Eric Savard. This character is played by Beau Knapp, who delivers a surprisingly compelling performance as the Moonstone figurehead. (The show should bring him back ASAP.) After Kayce and Belle infiltrate the farm, Savard emerges to welcome them at a community meeting that quickly turns sinister when the cult leader forces Kayce to relive the trauma of losing his infant son. It's clearly a rough time for both the Dutton boy and for fans, who have to be reminded of this contentious "Yellowstone" moment.
Marshals forces Kayce to relive the death of baby John
In "Under the Influence," Eric Savard confronts Kayce Dutton and asks him what he's lost. After a few lies, Savard pushes Kayce, and he's left with no choice but to draw from his real-life experience. "My son," he says. "He was barely an hour old. I wasn't even there." This is a reference to "Yellowstone" Season 5, in which a pregnant Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) decides to drive herself to the hospital during early labor. Why? Well, that remains one of the biggest points of contention, as it seems she and Kayce had no birth plan whatsoever. Meanwhile, Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill) could have driven her but didn't, and for some reason, calling an ambulance was completely out of the question. All of this led to Monica driving herself, almost hitting a buffalo, swerving, and crashing head-on into an oncoming truck.
The result was the loss of baby Dutton, who was set to be named in honor of Kayce's father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who himself suffered a terrible and controversial death in "Yellowstone" Season 5. Baby John passed away roughly an hour after the crash, which is what Kayce references in "Under the Influence."
Baby John remains one of many "Yellowstone" characters who should never have died. His passing not only seemed avoidable but like a quick way to get some drama out of the show's final season and nothing more. Fans have since criticized the whole thing (check out Reddit to get a sense of their distaste), and it stands as one of the show's least effective storylines. Now, "Marshals" has tried to revisit it for some drama of its own. But like most things in this CBS spin-off, there's not really much beyond a surface-level reference.
Is Marshals finally interested in exploring Kayce's Yellowstone trauma?
Earlier in "Marshals" Season 2, we saw a flashback in which a young Kayce Dutton looked in the mirror at a fresh Yellowstone brand on his chest. This is the brand his father, John, used to bring relatives and ranch hands into the "Yellowstone" brotherhood, forever tying them to the ranch. That same brand is shown in "Under the Influence," wherein Kayce is pulled off a man he's fighting only for his shirt to open, revealing the unmistakable Yellowstone mark.
"Marshals" Season 1 had trouble figuring out what it was about, juggling storylines and never seeming to explore any one of them in too much depth. That's mostly remained the case for Season 2, but there does seem to be a bit more of a focus on Kayce reckoning with his past. The second season of "Marshals" began by putting a twist on a "Yellowstone" tradition, namely by using animal imagery to evoke Kayce's inner emotional state. The character would encounter a Buffalo on his property at times when he was trying and failing to mentor Tate Dutton and steer him away from embracing what Tate calls "the Dutton way." Since then, we've seen a small but noticeable increase in scenes showing Kayce reflecting on his family's past.
"Under the Influence" might be the most significant in that respect, as it ends with Tate moving out of East Camp and Kayce drinking again after having abstained for years. What's more, Ash Santos' Andrea Cruz asks Logan Marshall-Green's Pete Calvin about Kayce's story, to which Pete replies it's not his place to tell. At this point, it seems as though the show's writers might actually be interested in going a little deeper into Kayce's Yellowstone trauma, and that's a good thing.