"Marshals" Season 2, Episode 7, "Under the Influence," sees Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton and Arielle Kebbel's Belle Skinner go undercover in an off-grid cult. During their time there, Kayce is confronted by the cult's charismatic leader, who forces him to relive the loss of his infant child — a moment from "Yellowstone" that was both tragic and, in the eyes of many fans, ridiculous.

Kayce Dutton has been haunted by his "Yellowstone" experience since the very beginning of "Marshals." The youngest Dutton scion has seen it all (including the worst things the Dutton family ever did on "Yellowstone") and has been trying to put it all behind him since Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western series wrapped up back in 2024. Unfortunately, as Brett Cullen's Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Harry Gifford observed in "Marshals" Season 1, "Duttons are born with dysfunction in their blood," and "Under the Influence" forces Kayce to confront one of his most painful memories. That memory just so happens to be linked to one of the most controversial storylines in "Yellowstone" history.

"Under the Influence" sees ATF agent Sam Colby (Adam Joel) go missing after embedding himself in Moonstone Farm, a homesteading cult led by the mysterious and intense Eric Savard. This character is played by Beau Knapp, who delivers a surprisingly compelling performance as the Moonstone figurehead. (The show should bring him back ASAP.) After Kayce and Belle infiltrate the farm, Savard emerges to welcome them at a community meeting that quickly turns sinister when the cult leader forces Kayce to relive the trauma of losing his infant son. It's clearly a rough time for both the Dutton boy and for fans, who have to be reminded of this contentious "Yellowstone" moment.