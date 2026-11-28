"Rear Window" is one of, if not the best Alfred Hitchcock movie, which automatically means it's one of the best films of all time. As such, "daunting" doesn't quite seem to cover the prospect of remaking it. But that didn't stop Superman star Christopher Reeve from doing just that with a 1998 TV movie that marked his final lead role.

2024's "Super/Man" was one of the most powerful, emotional, and inspiring documentaries ever made. The film told Reeve's life story with a focus on the years after the actor became paralyzed from the neck down in a 1995 horse-riding accident. During that time, not only did he throw himself into advocacy work and strive to overcome his spinal cord injury, he also continued to work. Reeve made his directorial debut with the 1997 HBO film "In the Gloaming," which received positive reviews and five Emmy nominations. After that, he returned to the screen in "Rear Window." Unfortunately, this remake of Hitchcock's 1954 classic wasn't — as you might imagine — quite as well received.

Thankfully, Reeve came out of it unscathed. The actor delivered an affecting performance that, at times, is actually quite tough to watch — especially in the wake of "Super/Man" which gave us a candid look at Reeve's personal life after his accident, and an insight into how much the actor believed he would one day walk again. He might not have accomplished that goal, but he did somehow manage to ensure a "Rear Window" remake wasn't entirely redundant, which is a superpower in and of itself.