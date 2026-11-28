Superman Star Christopher Reeve Headlined A '90s Remake Of A Classic Alfred Hitchcock Thriller
"Rear Window" is one of, if not the best Alfred Hitchcock movie, which automatically means it's one of the best films of all time. As such, "daunting" doesn't quite seem to cover the prospect of remaking it. But that didn't stop Superman star Christopher Reeve from doing just that with a 1998 TV movie that marked his final lead role.
2024's "Super/Man" was one of the most powerful, emotional, and inspiring documentaries ever made. The film told Reeve's life story with a focus on the years after the actor became paralyzed from the neck down in a 1995 horse-riding accident. During that time, not only did he throw himself into advocacy work and strive to overcome his spinal cord injury, he also continued to work. Reeve made his directorial debut with the 1997 HBO film "In the Gloaming," which received positive reviews and five Emmy nominations. After that, he returned to the screen in "Rear Window." Unfortunately, this remake of Hitchcock's 1954 classic wasn't — as you might imagine — quite as well received.
Thankfully, Reeve came out of it unscathed. The actor delivered an affecting performance that, at times, is actually quite tough to watch — especially in the wake of "Super/Man" which gave us a candid look at Reeve's personal life after his accident, and an insight into how much the actor believed he would one day walk again. He might not have accomplished that goal, but he did somehow manage to ensure a "Rear Window" remake wasn't entirely redundant, which is a superpower in and of itself.
Remaking Rear Window is a bold choice but that didn't stop Christopher Reeve
In 1944, crime writer Cornell Woolrich published his short story collection, "After-Dinner Story" under the pen name William Irish. It included the story "Rear Window" which was previously published in a 1942 issue of Dime Detective Magazine as "It Had to Be Murder." This, alongside some real-life murders, was the basis of the 1954 film, in which James Stewart's photographer L. B. "Jeff" Jefferies witnesses what he believes to be a murder from his window.
It's a bold move, remaking "Rear Window." That's probably why many filmmakers paid tribute to the thriller without actually remaking it. Brian De Palma made obvious reference to the film (alongside other Hitchcock classics) in 1984's "Body Double," and Variety called Phillip Noyce's 1993 thriller "Sliver" "little more than a high-tech homage to 'Rear Window.'" Then there was "The Simpsons" episode, "Bart of Darkness," which parodied Hitchcock's film and introduced an entire generation to it in the process. Christopher Reeve and director Jeff Bleckner, however, decided to go one better and deliver a full-on remake that aired on ABC in 1998.
Bleckner had overseen several features and TV movies in the '80s, and also had plenty of credits on well-known shows of the era, including "Remington Steele," "Hill Street Blues," and "Knots Landing." His version of "Rear Window" is, on its surface, much different to its 1954 counterpart. For one thing, Hitchcock's film takes place almost entirely within Jefferies' apartment, while the 1998 version finds Reeve's divorced architect, Jason Kemp, recovering in hospital after a car crash that has left him quadriplegic. But as the film goes on you see how closely the two stick to Woolrich's original story, and therefore how alike they are.
Rear Window 1998 is worth watching for Christopher Reeve alone
Christopher Reeve's "Rear Window" is, believe it or not, never going to be considered the quintessential on-screen version of Cornell Woolrich's story. But that doesn't mean it isn't without its charms — the most obvious being Reeve himself.
After returning to his loft apartment following his accident, Reeve's Jason Kemp spends his nights watching the apartment block opposite, which, as he jokes, "goes from a PG-13 to a hard R" after dark. While spying on his neighbors' R-rated exploits, he witnesses sculptor Julian Thorpe (Ritchie Coster) seemingly beating his wife Ilene. The next night, Kemp hears a scream, after which Ilene goes missing. Kemp tries to convince his colleague, Claudia (Daryl Hannah playing an analogue of Grace Kelly's glamorous Lisa Fremont) of Thorpe's guilt. But the killer soon becomes aware of Kemp and what he knows, putting Reeve's architect in mortal danger.
Reeve is easily the best thing about this remake. Hitchcock famously thought actors should be treated like "cattle," but the former Superman star makes the film his own. Aside from his naturalistic performance, the fact Kemp is a quadriplegic adds an extra element of danger, as unlike James Stewart's L. B. Jefferies, Kemp is completely unable to defend himself when Thorpe comes for him. Reeve was also nominated for a Golden Globe and won a Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance in "Rear Window," and was even praised by critics who otherwise rightly called out the redundancy of the whole exercise.
If you're interested in seeing Reeve's final lead performance, you can see the movie for free on one of the best streaming services available, Tubi.