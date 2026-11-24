Keep it secret, keep it safe ... from spoilers. This article discusses major plot details from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" up through to Season 3, Episode 6.

As an adaptation, "The Rings of Power" is possibly the most polarizing thing to come out of J.R.R. Tolkien's Legendarium in decades. From characters created specifically for the series to its portrayal of fan-favorites like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), and its tweaks to Tolkien's Middle-earth lore, the show is full of creative elements that have proven controversial. That hasn't changed over time, either, as "The Rings of Power" Season 3 is now adding a love triangle, a new origin story for the Nazgûl, and a meeting between Sauron (Charlie Vickers) and a Balrog (Simon Pegg) to the pile (via IGN). Suffice it to say, these alternations have angered some fans who feel the series is deviating from the canon and, as such, Tolkien's intent.

Now, canon is one of the biggest battlefronts of the internet fandom wars, which (as ridiculous as they are) themselves have only grown as big franchises continue to dominate the entertainment landscape. As a result, lots of online conversations now center on how, say, a "Star Wars" TV series deviates from books written in the 1990s or how a movie like this year's "Resident Evil" fits into the larger property's timeline. But whenit comes to "The Rings of Power," it's even sillier since the show has to please fans of both Tolkien's books and Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" movies alike (even though Jackson's films themselves make substantial modifications to their source material).

Here's the thing, though: Ultimately, canon is not important, especially when it comes to "Lord of the Rings."