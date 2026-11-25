When it comes to making a movie sequel like "Focker In-Law," the challenges faced by the returning cast and crew are distinct but dependent on those faced by the newcomers. The former have to try not to repeat themselves, while the latter have to find a way of integrating their work into an already-established milieu. This can be especially tricky when it comes to comedy, as the genre lives and dies on tone and timing. If one or both are off, it can destroy the entire proceedings.

These are the precise challenges that writer/director John Hamburg and star Ariana Grande had to deal with while making "Focker In-Law," the fourth film in the uber-popular "Meet the Parents" franchise. While returning folks like Ben Stiller (as Greg Focker) and Robert De Niro (as Jack Byrnes) could rely on their past work on the property to use as a starting point, Grande had to find a path to her own comedic voice within the film's ensemble. Not making it any easier is the fact that her role is not only key, but complex: She's Olivia Jones, the bride-to-be of Greg's son, Henry (Skyler Gisondo), yet Greg is trepidatious of anyone marrying his boy. Making things more complicated is that Olivia and Greg start off on a bad note that only gets worse, as Greg discovers her past as a former FBI hostage negotiator. This means Grande has to be both a sweet-natured love interest and a potentially conniving antagonist, which is not an easy mix.

When I had the chance to talk with Hamburg about this, he agreed that the challenge was not insignificant. Yet he also revealed how he worked with Grande to craft her character, especially in the editing room, resulting in a great new addition to the Focker saga.