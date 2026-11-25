How Focker In-Law Director John Hamburg Helped Ariana Grande Navigate Her Tricky Character [Exclusive]
When it comes to making a movie sequel like "Focker In-Law," the challenges faced by the returning cast and crew are distinct but dependent on those faced by the newcomers. The former have to try not to repeat themselves, while the latter have to find a way of integrating their work into an already-established milieu. This can be especially tricky when it comes to comedy, as the genre lives and dies on tone and timing. If one or both are off, it can destroy the entire proceedings.
These are the precise challenges that writer/director John Hamburg and star Ariana Grande had to deal with while making "Focker In-Law," the fourth film in the uber-popular "Meet the Parents" franchise. While returning folks like Ben Stiller (as Greg Focker) and Robert De Niro (as Jack Byrnes) could rely on their past work on the property to use as a starting point, Grande had to find a path to her own comedic voice within the film's ensemble. Not making it any easier is the fact that her role is not only key, but complex: She's Olivia Jones, the bride-to-be of Greg's son, Henry (Skyler Gisondo), yet Greg is trepidatious of anyone marrying his boy. Making things more complicated is that Olivia and Greg start off on a bad note that only gets worse, as Greg discovers her past as a former FBI hostage negotiator. This means Grande has to be both a sweet-natured love interest and a potentially conniving antagonist, which is not an easy mix.
When I had the chance to talk with Hamburg about this, he agreed that the challenge was not insignificant. Yet he also revealed how he worked with Grande to craft her character, especially in the editing room, resulting in a great new addition to the Focker saga.
John Hamburg knew Ariana Grande would work well for his approach to comedy
As John Hamburg told me during our chat, it was not lost on himself and the others behind "Focker In-Law" that Ariana Grande had her work cut out for her playing Olivia. Yet, he explained why Grande was so uniquely qualified to handle the challenge:
"We were like, 'Oh my God, she's playing the love interest and the antagonist. What a tight rope.' But honestly, she's so uniquely gifted that I think she's the only person that could really nail that thing where you're kind of scared of her, you're intimidated, but she's also the sweetest, most loving [person]. Her smile lights up a room. Ari brings so much of that energy, but she's just a wonderful actress. So, she could play all those levels."
It turns out that Grande's ability to play multiple levels of a character dovetailed nicely with Hamburg's approach to comedy, which is less about improvisation and more about tweaking the tone and intention of a moment or scene. Hamburg explained how Grande provided him with ample material that he was able to use in post-production:
"[...] When we're filming, I try to get different levels. 'So, okay, maybe try it a little more passive-aggressive, or try it a little more hostile, or say this with a smile,' that kind of thing. And she has so much in her toolbox that she was able to give me so many levels. So, when I got to the editing room, it was like an embarrassment of riches to try while I was crafting her performance."
The wrong person playing Olivia could've sunk the whole film. Fortunately, Hamburg had the right instinct that Grande could handle it.
"Focker In-Law" is currently playing in theaters.