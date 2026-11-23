Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson's "Wicker" is clever mix of fantasy, romance, and dark comedy about a solitary Fisherwoman (Olivia Colman) who commissions the creation of a Wicker Husband (Alexander Skarsgård). Yes, a literal wicker man. Fortunately, no one gets burned alive inside this gentleman or tortured by bees (à la the notorious "Wicker Man" remake), but the film does contain some deliciously macabre flourishes that mix well with the romantic (and, at times, ribald) tone. And you might just find yourself pining away for a Wicker Husband of your own afterwards.

"Wicker" has become a box office sleeper hit as well, which is excellent news considering it's a quirky fable for adults. Still, it's been a busy fall at the multiplexes, so it's possible that a large chunk of its target audience didn't get around to seeing it. Now, they'll have a chance to rectify that, as "Wicker" will become available via premium video-on-demand (PVOD) starting November 24, 2026.