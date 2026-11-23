How To Watch Wicker At Home
Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson's "Wicker" is clever mix of fantasy, romance, and dark comedy about a solitary Fisherwoman (Olivia Colman) who commissions the creation of a Wicker Husband (Alexander Skarsgård). Yes, a literal wicker man. Fortunately, no one gets burned alive inside this gentleman or tortured by bees (à la the notorious "Wicker Man" remake), but the film does contain some deliciously macabre flourishes that mix well with the romantic (and, at times, ribald) tone. And you might just find yourself pining away for a Wicker Husband of your own afterwards.
"Wicker" has become a box office sleeper hit as well, which is excellent news considering it's a quirky fable for adults. Still, it's been a busy fall at the multiplexes, so it's possible that a large chunk of its target audience didn't get around to seeing it. Now, they'll have a chance to rectify that, as "Wicker" will become available via premium video-on-demand (PVOD) starting November 24, 2026.
Invite the Wicker Husband into your home! He's quite helpful!
I think it's entirely possible that "Wicker" could become a strangely effective date movie going forward, especially with its amusing depiction of human-wicker sex. (As it turns out, the wicker hubby is dynamite in the sack.) Most important, of course, is the film itself, which enchanted critics (it holds a 94% Fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes) and has benefited from terrific word of mouth going all the way back to its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival near the start of the year.
Olivia Colman, who won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2018 for her work on Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Favourite," is unsurprisingly brilliant in "Wicker," while Alexander Skarsgård matches her as a Wicker Husband of few words who's incredibly helpful around the house. The film also features excellent performances from Elizabeth Debicki ("The Crown"), Peter Dinklage ("Game of Thrones"), Marli Siu ("Anna and the Apocalypse"), Nabhaan Rizwan ("Station Eleven"), and Richard E. Grant ("The Other Bennet Sister"). "Wicker" is certainly a strange one, but it owns its strangeness with warmth and just a hint of darkness.