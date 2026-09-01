20 Years Ago Today: One Of The Worst Horror Remakes Ever Made Was Released

The early 2000s saw a boom in horror remakes. Nothing was off limits, not even certified classics. Some of these remakes weren't half bad (while it can't hold a human skin-covered candle to the original, I think Marcus Nispel's 2003 "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" is surprisingly good and surprisingly nasty for a studio horror pic), others were pretty dire and lazy. It was a bit of a low point for the genre.

And then you have perhaps one of the strangest horror remakes of all time. Some might even call it one of the worst. We're talking about Neil LaBute's utterly bonkers "The Wicker Man," featuring Nicolas Cage as an unhinged cop running around a creepy island and yelling at everyone. At one point, Cage puts on a bear costume and drop-kicks Leelee Sobieski. That's cinema, baby.

The 2006 "Wicker Man," which was released 20 years ago today on September 1, 2006, is a remake of Robin Hardy's eerie classic from 1973, which had a bit of a legendary production. A pinnacle of folk horror, Hardy's movie has endured over the years thanks to its unsettling atmosphere and shocking final scene. LaBute's remake, in sharp contrast, is known to this day for the bee-filled memes it inspired.