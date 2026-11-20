Next Home Alone Movie Will Bring Macaulay Culkin Back To The Franchise
Arguably the greatest Christmas franchise of all time is getting its star back. 34 years after 1992's "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," Macaulay Culkin is set to return as Kevin McCallister in a third movie that will act as a sequel/reboot for the saga.
In July 2026, we got an update on "Home Alone 3" (as we'll call it until further notice) that suggested Culkin's return was more likely than ever, as the actor reportedly paid a visit to the Disney lot where he met with studio head David Greenbaum. Now, in his What I'm Hearing newsletter over at Puck, Matthew Belloni reports that the 46-year-old actor will indeed appear in a new "Home Alone" movie.
According to Belloni, the "sequel/reboot" is "officially in development," with longtime writing partners Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg producing under their Point Grey banner. The report claims Rogen and Greenberg will finish up an original horror comedy project for Universal before working with Culkin on a script for the new "Home Alone" film. That's good news, as the duo couldn't be better suited to the material. (Disney, of course, has yet to officially confirm any of this.)
Ever since "Lost in New York," the "Home Alone" franchise has delivered sequel after sequel that didn't need to happen — the most recent being the Mouse House's, to date, one and only attempt, following the Disney/Fox merger, to revitalize the saga with a sixth movie. But "Home Sweet Home Alone" once again failed to bring back Kevin McCallister. Now, however, things look set to change.
Macaulay Culkin's Home Alone return is exactly what the franchise needs
In 2025, Macaulay Culkin embarked on a "Nostalgic Night With Macaulay Culkin" tour, during which he spoke about his surprisingly great-sounding idea for a "Home Alone 3" movie. Culkin's film would follow an adult Kevin McCallister who's become too focused on work at the expense of his young son. Kevin would then become locked out of his own house with his son still inside before having to break back in and avoid his son's ingenious traps in what is essentially a metaphor for working his way back into his son's heart. Not bad, right? For now, it remains unclear whether this is, in fact, the pitch Disney has greenlit, but it would make sense.
Culkin has seemingly been warming up to the property over the past couple of years. As mentioned, 2025 saw him launch the "Nostalgic Night" tour, during which he chatted positively about his previous two "Home Alone" movies. Then, in 2026, he played a grown-up Kevin in a McDonald's commercial. Now, pending official confirmation from Disney, it seems he'll return to the franchise proper, with Matt Belloni noting how the actor's two young sons likely played into his decision.
Belloni also highlighted the massive popularity of Culkin's first two films, which reliably shoot to the top of the most-watched streaming charts every holiday season. Per FlixPatrol, right on cue, the original "Home Alone" is back in the Disney+ movie charts, jumping from number seven on November 15, 2026, to number two as of the following day, where it sits at the time of writing. The other films in the saga? Nowhere to be seen. Lord knows the "Home Alone" movies need a major revitalization, and you couldn't do better than Culkin's return in that regard.