Arguably the greatest Christmas franchise of all time is getting its star back. 34 years after 1992's "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," Macaulay Culkin is set to return as Kevin McCallister in a third movie that will act as a sequel/reboot for the saga.

In July 2026, we got an update on "Home Alone 3" (as we'll call it until further notice) that suggested Culkin's return was more likely than ever, as the actor reportedly paid a visit to the Disney lot where he met with studio head David Greenbaum. Now, in his What I'm Hearing newsletter over at Puck, Matthew Belloni reports that the 46-year-old actor will indeed appear in a new "Home Alone" movie.

According to Belloni, the "sequel/reboot" is "officially in development," with longtime writing partners Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg producing under their Point Grey banner. The report claims Rogen and Greenberg will finish up an original horror comedy project for Universal before working with Culkin on a script for the new "Home Alone" film. That's good news, as the duo couldn't be better suited to the material. (Disney, of course, has yet to officially confirm any of this.)

Ever since "Lost in New York," the "Home Alone" franchise has delivered sequel after sequel that didn't need to happen — the most recent being the Mouse House's, to date, one and only attempt, following the Disney/Fox merger, to revitalize the saga with a sixth movie. But "Home Sweet Home Alone" once again failed to bring back Kevin McCallister. Now, however, things look set to change.