Macaulay Culkin's Home Alone 3 Pitch Actually Sounds Like It Could Be Kinda Good

If there's one thing that's going to get everyone interested in "Home Alone" movies again, it's the return of Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister. Thus far, such a thing has seemed like a distant fantasy for everybody who grew up with the first two movies, and while it still seems unlikely, Culkin himself has a surprisingly good pitch for how his most beloved character might come back. Essentially, the actor's vision of a proper "Home Alone 3" would follow Kevin McCallister as a single dad who ends up locked out of his own house by his kid and has to fight his way through a series of traps to get back inside and earn his way back into his son's good graces. As much as this property has rinsed for all it's worth, I think it's fair to say we'd all watch that.

If you grew up with this franchise, chances are you can name the first two films and probably vaguely remember the time it switched Macaulay Culkin out for that kid with one of the most magnificent bowl cuts you've ever seen. But the saga actually extends way beyond 1990's "Home Alone," its 1992 sequel, "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," and 1997's "Home Alone 3." There was also the standalone sequel "Home Alone 4" in 2002, followed by "Home Alone: The Holiday Heist" in 2012, and, most recently, the 2021 Disney+ movie "Home Sweet Home Alone."

Unfortunately, the "Home Alone" movies are mostly bad. That is to say that once Culkin left the franchise, the whole thing declined rapidly. When "Home Sweet Home Alone" failed to bring back Kevin McCallister, the once great saga seemed doomed to continue its long decline. But there may be a glimmer of hope in Culkin's own vision for Kevin's return.