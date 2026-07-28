Macaulay Culkin's Home Alone 3 Seems More Likely Than Ever After New Update
'90s kids everywhere will be excited to hear that a Macaulay Culkin-led "Home Alone 3" just got a little closer to becoming reality. According to "The Town" podcast's Matt Belloni, the "Home Alone" star was seen on the Disney lot recently, and the Mouse House is said to be "extremely eager to make this happen and is actively courting the actor."
In 2025, Culkin revealed his pitch for a "Home Alone 3," and it actually sounded... kinda good? During his "A Nostalgic Night With Macaulay Culkin" tour, the actor detailed his vision for a movie wherein an adult Kevin McCallister (Culkin) has essentially become a neglectful father and gets locked out of his house by his young son. The film would then see him try to break into his own house while navigating traps set by his son and, in the process, metaphorically break back into his child's heart. Of course, that would mean Kevin would essentially take the place of the beloved Wet Bandits from the first two "Home Alone" films, which leaves little room for Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern to return. But otherwise, Culkin's pitch sounded solid.
The actor originally appeared in 1990's "Home Alone" but hasn't returned to the franchise since the 1992 sequel "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York." Meanwhile, the "Home Alone" movies have continued without him, starting with 1997's "Home Alone 3" and continuing with 2002's "Home Alone 4" and 2012's "Home Alone: The Holiday Heist." Most recently, we got 2021's "Home Sweet Home Alone," which once again failed to bring back Kevin McCallister. Now, however, it looks as though we're closer than ever to seeing the original franchise star return.
Macaulay Culkin's Home Alone return is more likely than ever, but do we really want it?
Per Matt Belloni, Macaulay Culkin has pitched his "Home Alone 3" to Disney, and the studio thinks it's a "really good idea." Indeed, the now 45-year-old is said to have the Mouse House "salivating" over his return, though nothing has been officially confirmed by either the actor or Disney. Still, it certainly bodes well for a Culkin-led "Home Alone" movie, which would surely be guaranteed money in the bank for everyone involved.
That said, it's not as if everybody is eager for Kevin McCallister's return. Chris Columbus, who directed the first two "Home Alone" movies, didn't seem too enthused when he told Entertainment Tonight in 2025, "It was a very special moment, and you can't really recapture that. I think it's a mistake to try to go back and try to recapture something we did 35 years ago. I think it should be left alone."
What's more, "Home Alone" simply wouldn't be the same without some of the other great actors who made the first two films beloved classics. Kate McCallister actor Catherine O'Hara passed away in January 2026 at the age of 71, while John Heard, who played Kevin's father Peter McCallister, passed away in 2017. Also, if Culkin and co. were to try to bring back the Wet Bandits, it might be tough to convince the mostly-retired Joe Pesci to return. Still, there seems to be some real momentum here, and if Disney really is as excited as the report claims, it will almost certainly find a way to make this happen.
Now, the only question is whether a Culkin-led "Home Alone" sequel would be worthwhile or yet another low point for our nostalgia-fueled monoculture.