Macaulay Culkin's Home Alone 3 Seems More Likely Than Ever After New Update

'90s kids everywhere will be excited to hear that a Macaulay Culkin-led "Home Alone 3" just got a little closer to becoming reality. According to "The Town" podcast's Matt Belloni, the "Home Alone" star was seen on the Disney lot recently, and the Mouse House is said to be "extremely eager to make this happen and is actively courting the actor."

In 2025, Culkin revealed his pitch for a "Home Alone 3," and it actually sounded... kinda good? During his "A Nostalgic Night With Macaulay Culkin" tour, the actor detailed his vision for a movie wherein an adult Kevin McCallister (Culkin) has essentially become a neglectful father and gets locked out of his house by his young son. The film would then see him try to break into his own house while navigating traps set by his son and, in the process, metaphorically break back into his child's heart. Of course, that would mean Kevin would essentially take the place of the beloved Wet Bandits from the first two "Home Alone" films, which leaves little room for Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern to return. But otherwise, Culkin's pitch sounded solid.

The actor originally appeared in 1990's "Home Alone" but hasn't returned to the franchise since the 1992 sequel "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York." Meanwhile, the "Home Alone" movies have continued without him, starting with 1997's "Home Alone 3" and continuing with 2002's "Home Alone 4" and 2012's "Home Alone: The Holiday Heist." Most recently, we got 2021's "Home Sweet Home Alone," which once again failed to bring back Kevin McCallister. Now, however, it looks as though we're closer than ever to seeing the original franchise star return.