39 Years Later, John Candy's Best Line Is Still The Greatest Thanksgiving Movie Quote Ever
When it comes to major national holidays, most of them have an easily defined identity in terms of what they mean to individuals as well as to the culture. But what is Thanksgiving about? Is it an uncomfortable tradition inextricable from the U.S.'s problematic history? An excuse to eat mass quantities of very specific food while dealing with your family? A parade thrown by a department store chain?
Fortunately, we can turn to cinema for an answer. When writer/director John Hughes released "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" 39 years ago in 1987, he likely wasn't trying to make the next great Thanksgiving movie. Instead, it was his attempt to spin his image as a filmmaker away from the teen comedies he'd recently become famous for and remind audiences of his ability to write great material for adults, too. To do this, he turned to some tried and true elements: the theme of exponential vacation/travel mishaps (which he'd explored with the "Vacation" movies) with actors John Candy and Steve Martin enduring the chaos. Hughes mashed up the situational comedy of finding yourself stuck with an annoying travel companion with an "Odd Couple" dynamic, as the insinuating Del Griffith (Candy) and the uptight Neal Page (Martin) get on each other's nerves while trying to get home for the holiday.
Eventually, the two men are forced to not just reconcile their differences but admit their own failings while recognizing the humanity in one another. What could've been trite sentimentality in a comedy film is instead transformed into stirring humanism. As such, Del and Neal's Odysseus-esque journey home has become a Thanksgiving tradition for so many, and that's thanks in large part to Candy's heart-on-his-sleeve performance. This is also what makes one of Candy's lines in the film the greatest Thanksgiving movie quote ever.
Quote of the Day by Del Griffith in Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Just before Del utters this famous quote, he and Neal have attempted to spend the night together in one of the last remaining hotel rooms in Wichita, Kansas, after their flight to Chicago from New York City was grounded for bad weather conditions. Up to this point in the film, John Hughes has treated Neal as the default point of view character, and as such, we've been encouraged to see Del's behavior as increasingly obnoxious. The man stole Neal's cab, took off his socks while sitting next to him on the plane, and is a constant chatterbox. His behavior gets somehow worse once in the hotel. (If you check out the deleted scenes on the movie's 4K/Blu-ray, you'll see that the full hotel sequence is a short film unto itself.)
So, when Neal finally snaps and launches an invective-laden rant at Del, we're initially with him in feeling that cathartic release of tension. Yet, during it, Hughes and John Candy subtly shift our sympathies to Del. Rather than denying all the things Neal accuses him of, he stands up for himself despite his faults. Del's a straight shooter, and as much as his quirks can grate, they can be endearing, too. Candy's line also introduces a key component to Del's backstory, which pays off immensely during the movie's final revelation.
"Planes, Trains and Automobiles" is a slyly empathetic film, one which begins by indulging in cynicism before arguing that we can still find camaraderie, support, and love with the most unlikely of companions. This is what elevates the film to capture the true spirit of Thanksgiving, as Candy, Steve Martin, and Hughes lay it all out on the dinner table. What you see is indeed what you get!
More memorable quotes from Planes, Trains and Automobiles
•"Those aren't pillows!" — Neal
• "Was that seat hot or what? I feel like a Whopper. Turn me over, I'm done on this side. I'm afraid to look at my a**. There'll be griddle marks." — Del
• "You could've killed me slugging me in the gut like that. That's how Houdini died, you know." — Del
• "She don't mind. She's short and skinny, but she's strong. Her first baby — come out sideways. She didn't scream or nothin'." — Owen
• "Don't let me stand in your way, please don't let me stand in your way. The last thing I want to be remembered as is an annoying blabbermouth ... You know, nothing grinds my gears worse than some chowderhead that doesn't know when to keep his big trap shut ... If you catch me running off with my mouth, just give me a poke on the chubbs ..." — Del
• "You're messing with the wrong guy!" — Neal
• "Six bucks and my right nut says we're not landing in Chicago." — Del
• "Please. Have mercy. I've been wearing the same underwear since Tuesday." — Neal
• "Well Marie, once again my dear, you were as right as rain. I am, with out a doubt, the biggest pain in the butt that ever came down the pike. I meet someone whose company I really enjoy, and what do I do? I go overboard. I smother the poor soul. I cause him more trouble than he has a right to. God, I got a big mouth. When am I ever gonna wake up? I wish you were here with me right now. But ... I guess that's not gonna happen. Not now, anyway." — Del
• "You're f***ed." — Car Rental Agent