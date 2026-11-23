When it comes to major national holidays, most of them have an easily defined identity in terms of what they mean to individuals as well as to the culture. But what is Thanksgiving about? Is it an uncomfortable tradition inextricable from the U.S.'s problematic history? An excuse to eat mass quantities of very specific food while dealing with your family? A parade thrown by a department store chain?

Fortunately, we can turn to cinema for an answer. When writer/director John Hughes released "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" 39 years ago in 1987, he likely wasn't trying to make the next great Thanksgiving movie. Instead, it was his attempt to spin his image as a filmmaker away from the teen comedies he'd recently become famous for and remind audiences of his ability to write great material for adults, too. To do this, he turned to some tried and true elements: the theme of exponential vacation/travel mishaps (which he'd explored with the "Vacation" movies) with actors John Candy and Steve Martin enduring the chaos. Hughes mashed up the situational comedy of finding yourself stuck with an annoying travel companion with an "Odd Couple" dynamic, as the insinuating Del Griffith (Candy) and the uptight Neal Page (Martin) get on each other's nerves while trying to get home for the holiday.

Eventually, the two men are forced to not just reconcile their differences but admit their own failings while recognizing the humanity in one another. What could've been trite sentimentality in a comedy film is instead transformed into stirring humanism. As such, Del and Neal's Odysseus-esque journey home has become a Thanksgiving tradition for so many, and that's thanks in large part to Candy's heart-on-his-sleeve performance. This is also what makes one of Candy's lines in the film the greatest Thanksgiving movie quote ever.