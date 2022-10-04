Long Lost Planes, Trains And Automobiles Extended And Deleted Scenes Are Coming In A New 4K Release

Movies don't get much tighter than John Hughes' "Planes, Trains & Automobiles." It's a brisk 93 minutes crammed with chaotic incident, hilariously quotable dialogue, clever turnabouts and loads of heart. There's not an extraneous moment to be found. Though Hughes will forever be best known as the bard of 1980s high school comedy, this is unquestionably his finest hour as a writer-director. If, however, he'd indulged his every whim during the final cut, it might've been his finest three-and-a-half hours.

Hughes fans have long been aware that the first assemblage of "Planes, Trains & Automobiles" ran, according to editor Paul Hirsch, a stunning 225 minutes. Comedies, particularly the banter-heavy kind turned out by Hughes in his prime, tend to sputter after the two-hour mark. At a certain point, you're all laughed out. Mix in some tragedy (e.g. "The Apartment") or a surfeit of insanely dangerous stunts (à la "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World"), and maybe you can get away with it. "Planes, Trains & Automobiles" doesn't lack for gravitas, but it doesn't clobber the audience with the reveal of Del's dead wife until the final reel.

Could "Planes, Trains & Automobiles" have worked with excised footage that, in total (at 132 minutes), runs longer than the finished cut of the movie? For a long time, it seemed like we'd never know. Surely, if this cut still existed, Paramount would've issued an extended version DVD, or, at the very least, placed the scenes on a "special edition" release. So the studio's announcement of a 4K Blu-ray re-release containing 75 minutes of deleted scenes was an incredibly shocking and welcome development for a variety of reasons. Let's run through some of the major perks.