25 Years Ago Today: Brad Pitt Starred Opposite Robert Redford In A Tony Scott Spy Thriller
The Robert Redford comparisons began for Brad Pitt when he seduced Geena Davis with a friendly bank robbery lesson in "Thelma & Louise." When he said, "Well now, I've always believed that if done properly, armed robbery doesn't have to be a totally unpleasant experience," moviegoers swooned and a star was born.
Was it too much to hope that Pitt would one day work with his spiritual, sandy blonde brother? Not at all. Their first pairing came when Redford directed Pitt in 1992's lovely "A River Runs Through It." Then, in 2001, they shared the screen as two skilled CIA agents in Tony Scott's action-thriller "Spy Game." That film celebrates its 25th anniversary today, and, curiously, it hasn't ascended to Classic Dad Movie status like other Scott movies (e.g. "Top Gun," "Days of Thunder," and "Crimson Tide"). It's briskly paced, smart, expertly performed, and stylish as hell. It's also markedly better than the boneheaded "Days of Thunder," which is getting an ill-advised sequel.
"Spy Game" has a great hook. Redford plays veteran agent Nathan Muir, who learns, on his very last day at work, that his protégé, Tom Bishop (Pitt), has been captured by the People's Liberation Army of China. Bishop's arrest comes at an inconvenient time for the United States, which is preparing to ink a major trade deal with China. Because Bishop was working off the reservation, the CIA is loath to negotiate for his return. So Muir is forced to use all of his contacts and wiles that he's cultivated over a long career to rescue Bishop — which we later learn goes against his professional beliefs.
With a budget of $115 million, "Spy Game" fell short of expectations by grossing $143 million. Reviews were generally positive (it holds a 65% Fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes), so why didn't "Spy Game" catch on?
Robert Redford and Brad Pitt are in top form in Spy Game
"Spy Game" is an odd bird. It's an intelligent, fast-moving thriller that requires rapt attention from the viewer. With Redford, Pitt, and, as is typical for a Scott movie, a stacked supporting cast (including Charlotte Rampling, Stephen Dillane, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and Catherine McCormack as the nurse who Pitt has risked his life to save), there's plenty to keep you engaged.
While the film is brainy, it's also convoluted as all get out. It's hard to keep track of all the moving pieces, and, on reflection, you start to realize they don't fit snugly into place. It's entertaining throughout, but the lack of narrative cohesion leaves you feeling a tad unsatisfied when the credits roll. Still, thanks to sheer star power and Scott's visual dynamism, the film's got it where it counts. You do wish Redford and Pitt could've traded more quips because both men are masters of that quick-witted art, but most of the dialogue is there to further the plot.
"Spy Game" may be far from top-tier Scott, but you won't regret giving it a spin. It'd make a good double feature with "The Bourne Identity," which Pitt turned down to make "Spy Game."