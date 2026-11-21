The Robert Redford comparisons began for Brad Pitt when he seduced Geena Davis with a friendly bank robbery lesson in "Thelma & Louise." When he said, "Well now, I've always believed that if done properly, armed robbery doesn't have to be a totally unpleasant experience," moviegoers swooned and a star was born.

Was it too much to hope that Pitt would one day work with his spiritual, sandy blonde brother? Not at all. Their first pairing came when Redford directed Pitt in 1992's lovely "A River Runs Through It." Then, in 2001, they shared the screen as two skilled CIA agents in Tony Scott's action-thriller "Spy Game." That film celebrates its 25th anniversary today, and, curiously, it hasn't ascended to Classic Dad Movie status like other Scott movies (e.g. "Top Gun," "Days of Thunder," and "Crimson Tide"). It's briskly paced, smart, expertly performed, and stylish as hell. It's also markedly better than the boneheaded "Days of Thunder," which is getting an ill-advised sequel.

"Spy Game" has a great hook. Redford plays veteran agent Nathan Muir, who learns, on his very last day at work, that his protégé, Tom Bishop (Pitt), has been captured by the People's Liberation Army of China. Bishop's arrest comes at an inconvenient time for the United States, which is preparing to ink a major trade deal with China. Because Bishop was working off the reservation, the CIA is loath to negotiate for his return. So Muir is forced to use all of his contacts and wiles that he's cultivated over a long career to rescue Bishop — which we later learn goes against his professional beliefs.

With a budget of $115 million, "Spy Game" fell short of expectations by grossing $143 million. Reviews were generally positive (it holds a 65% Fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes), so why didn't "Spy Game" catch on?