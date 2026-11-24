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Even to this day, there's a debate over whether or not "Star Trek: The Animated Series" counts as a canonical installment in the "Star Trek" franchise. The show ran for 22 episodes over the course of two seasons from 1973 to 1974, and, in certain respects, it's actually better than "The Original Series." Being an animated 30-minute show, it's a lot more efficient in its storytelling and is able to visually realize far more expansive and outlandish ideas. For instance, it features aliens that evolved from plants and an episode that takes place largely underwater.

That said, there are aspects of "The Animated Series" that directly contradict other entries in the franchise. Take "The Counter-Clock Incident," an episode that introduces Commodore Robert April (James Doohan) as an elderly white man. However, when the character reappeared on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," he was played by Adrian Holmes, a Black actor. Then there's the episode "The Magicks of Megas-Tu," which is about the USS Enterprise traveling to the center of the galaxy and encountering a being believed to be the Devil. The thing is, this clashes with the film "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier," in which the Enterprise's crew meets an entity thought to be God at the center of the galaxy.

According to the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission," edited by Mark Altman and Edward Gross, "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry himself even said that "The Animated Series" isn't strictly canon. Yet, a lot of the show has become canon over time, as some of the people who worked on it discussed in the short documentary "Drawn to the Final Frontier" (itself included on the series' DVD release).