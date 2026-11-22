Why Mr. McCoy From The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Looks So Familiar
Francis Lawrence's new film "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," the sixth film in the series, takes place 24 years before the events of the first "Hunger Games" and concerns the fate of the teenage Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) as he comes to compete in the 50th Hunger Games. The games are a televised bloodsport featuring teens, put into practice to placate a starving population in a dystopian future. /Film has reviewed "Sunrise on the Reaping," and Nina Starner gave it an eight out of 10.
One of the side characters in "Sunrise" is a man named Mr. McCoy, the father of one Louella McCoy (Molly McCann) — a friend of Haymitch's whose grim fate leads to one of the most disturbing moments in the whole saga. Mr. McCoy is played by Jefferson White, who "Yellowstone" fans will immediately recognize as series regular Jimmy Hurdstram.
White played Jimmy in all 53 episodes of "Yellowstone," and his character arc has been fascinating. He was an ex-con who was hired as a ranchhand, and who had to slowly find his footing to outrun his criminal past.
White's first professional screen credit came in 2014 when he appeared in two episodes of "The Americans." He has had a robust TV career ever since, possessed of unique features and a great deal of talent. He climbed through the ranks, making an actor's requisite stop in an episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and appearing in nine episodes of the Los Alamos-set TV series "Manhattan."
Jefferson White is best known for playing Jimmy on Yellowstone
Jefferson White is a hard-working character actor who has managed to stay in the public eye with a quickly growing string of impressive credits over the course of the last decade-plus. He was in an episode of "Elementary," three episodes of "Aquarius," and seven episodes of "How to Get Away with Murder," playing a character named Phillip Jessup. He also appeared on "Blue Bloods," "House of Cards," "The Alienist," and the 2019 reboot of "The Twilight Zone." He had a notable role in the second season of "Blindspot," and appeared in four episodes of the miniseries "The Bite." White seems to have one of those faces that casting directors love, and the talent to back it up.
White's stint on "Yellowstone" lasted from 2018 through 2024, and he has continued to work since. He has appeared on the TV series "Evil," and turned up on shows like "You," "Countdown," "The Hunting Party," and "Boston Blue."
On film, White's career has been growing as well. In 2022, he appeared in the Thandiwe Newton drama "God's Country," and the following year, he landed a supporting role in William Oldroyd's thriller "Eileen" with Thomasin McKenzie and Anne Hathaway. In 2024, he appeared in Alex Garland's hot-button dystopia film "Civil War" and in the comic book flop "Hellboy: The Crooked Man." In 2025, he played the lead role in a little indie film called "Drink and Be Merry," on which he also served as executive producer.
2026 is a banner year for White, as he not only appears in "Sunrise on the Reaping," but also in Stephanie Ahn's drama "Bedford Park" and in the road movie "The Long Haul" with Margo Martindale, Cole Sprouse, and Stephen Root.
What's next for Jefferson White?
Before he was even cast in the movie, Jefferson White provided the narration for the audiobook of "Sunrise on the Reaping."
It seems that the "Hunger Games" prequel is just another step in White's career. The actor will also appear as Lee Harvey Oswald in Roland Joffé's JFK drama "November 1963," set for release on December 4. That film also stars John Travolta as real-life gangster Johnny Roselli and Robert Carlyle as Jack Ruby, the nightclub owner who killed Oswald following JFK's assassination.
White is also set to appear in "John Rambo," the "First Blood" prequel starring Noah Centineo as the character originated by Sylvester Stallone. Both I and Stallone agree that "First Blood" is the actor's best action movie, so it will be fascinating to see if "John Rambo" will be any good. That film is currently slated for release on June 4, 2027.
Meanwhile, "Yellowstone" fans can rest easy knowing that White's character, Jimmy Hurdstram, has gone on to have a recurring role on the spinoff series "Marshals." The "Yellowstone" franchise is vast, and spans many years of history, having had spinoffs set in 1883 and 1923 (handily called "1883" and "1923"). White does not appear on those shows, although he could easily play one of Jimmy's ancestors on one of them. There is no word as to whether or not White will appear on the most recent "Yellowstone" spinoff, "Dutton Ranch."