Francis Lawrence's new film "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," the sixth film in the series, takes place 24 years before the events of the first "Hunger Games" and concerns the fate of the teenage Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) as he comes to compete in the 50th Hunger Games. The games are a televised bloodsport featuring teens, put into practice to placate a starving population in a dystopian future. /Film has reviewed "Sunrise on the Reaping," and Nina Starner gave it an eight out of 10.

One of the side characters in "Sunrise" is a man named Mr. McCoy, the father of one Louella McCoy (Molly McCann) — a friend of Haymitch's whose grim fate leads to one of the most disturbing moments in the whole saga. Mr. McCoy is played by Jefferson White, who "Yellowstone" fans will immediately recognize as series regular Jimmy Hurdstram.

White played Jimmy in all 53 episodes of "Yellowstone," and his character arc has been fascinating. He was an ex-con who was hired as a ranchhand, and who had to slowly find his footing to outrun his criminal past.

White's first professional screen credit came in 2014 when he appeared in two episodes of "The Americans." He has had a robust TV career ever since, possessed of unique features and a great deal of talent. He climbed through the ranks, making an actor's requisite stop in an episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and appearing in nine episodes of the Los Alamos-set TV series "Manhattan."