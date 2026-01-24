Sylvester Stallone's Best Action Movie, According To Himself

Every time I think about Sylvester Stallone's character John Rambo, I become astonished. Rambo first appeared in Ted Kotcheff's 1982 drama "First Blood," and he was presented as a quiet, gentle, wounded figure, weighed down by melancholy, saddened that his Vietnam War buddies had all died from Agent Orange exposure. He was the last surviving member of his platoon, something he learns at the beginning of "First Blood." Rambo walks into town, on foot, and ends up speaking to his buddy's widow. He is rudderless, his life destroyed by war. His skills at murdering people in the jungle have eroded his soul.

One can then immediately look ahead to 1985's "Rambo: First Blood Part II," which was a big, dumb, sweaty action film full of explosions and battlefield murders to overstimulate the brain. "First Blood Part II" isn't melancholy about Rambo's plight, but celebrates his battlefield capabilities. It's a gung-ho, jingoistic, pro-military shoot-em-up. It also made over $300 million at the box office, more than twice as much as its predecessor. Rambo went from a tragic figure to being a badass symbol of American military might and overwhelming imperial power. It was a blockbuster lie. Stallone appeared in three additional Rambo movies after 1985, with each one getting increasingly violent and, in some cases, increasingly stupid. ("Rambo: Last Blood," the most recent film, was ranked last in a ranking by /Film.)

Ask Stallone, though, and he still prefers the first. Indeed, Stallone recently spoke with GQ, who asked him to break down his most famous roles, and the Hollywood mogul said "First Blood" remains his best action movie — although his definition of the phrase "action movie" has more to do with acting technique than with fights and explosions.