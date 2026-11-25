It's impossible enough to have to live in the shadow of an unabashed classic of cinema, so just imagine dealing with two of them. There aren't many who would have a bad word to say about Ridley Scott's original "Blade Runner (well, except for those unfortunate critics who dismissed it upon release), but Denis Villeneuve's highly-acclaimed sequel "Blade Runner 2049" ain't too shabby, either. Now, Prime Video's "Blade Runner 2099" series has the added responsibility of picking up the story where its beloved predecessors left off ... along with all the pressure that comes with that.

For showrunner Silka Luisa, this could've required one of two different approaches: stay suffocatingly faithful to the look and feel and tone of the two films or purposefully set off in the opposite direction. Well, in this case, how about a secret third option instead? During a recent press junket for "Blade Runner 2099," I spoke with Luisa over Zoom about where this show fits in next to its movie kin and how it finds its own niche amid a much wider world:

"I knew we were definitely going to have an opportunity to lay our own track, because — it's right in the title, the fact that you're so many years past 2049, it gives you enough space to really carve out your own identity."

Impressively, Luisa looked to Villeneuve's 2017 movie to figure out the ideal way to do just that. "What was so fantastic about what Denis did with '2049' was, he didn't just rehash what Ridley had done," the showrunner told me. "He really created his own take on 'Blade Runner' that is very much his aesthetic. But it still felt like an evolution of Ridley's conversation." In effect, the key was to thread that very tricky needle for "2099."