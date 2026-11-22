In 2014, Jason Momoa co-wrote, directed, produced, and starred in "Road to Paloma," a drama thriller designed to highlight the lack of justice for sexual abuse victims on Native American reservations. Momoa, who is of Native American descent on his mother's side, made his directorial debut with "Road to Paloma," which managed a sort of okay 54% on Rotten Tomatoes. Eight years later, he helped oversee another film centered on Native American heritage, this time in the form of a retelling of the legend of Willie Boy.

This "legend" is actually based on the true story of a member of the indigenous Chemehuevi people who fell in love with a woman named Carlotta in the early 20th Century. The pair absconded but were found and separated by their families. After Willie Boy moved to Banning, California, Carlota soon followed. But her father, William Mike, disapproved of the couple reuniting. He ended up dead, possibly due to having been intentionally shot by Willie Boy or as the result of an accident. After this began what's been called "the last Western Manhunt" in which Willie Boy was pursued by a Sheriff and his small posse over roughly 600 miles.

The story has since taken on a mythical status, and was adapted for the big screen with 1969's "​​Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here," which depicted events mostly from the perspective of Robert Redford's lawman. It was ultimately overshadowed by the actor's other Western from 1969: "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." In 2022, however, Momoa, writer Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, and director Christian Camargo took another shot at adapting the same story in a very different way with "The Last Manhunt." If you'd like to see how it turned out, the film is currently streaming for free on Tubi.