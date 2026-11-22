Jason Momoa Starred In A Gritty Western Thriller That's Streaming For Free
In 2014, Jason Momoa co-wrote, directed, produced, and starred in "Road to Paloma," a drama thriller designed to highlight the lack of justice for sexual abuse victims on Native American reservations. Momoa, who is of Native American descent on his mother's side, made his directorial debut with "Road to Paloma," which managed a sort of okay 54% on Rotten Tomatoes. Eight years later, he helped oversee another film centered on Native American heritage, this time in the form of a retelling of the legend of Willie Boy.
This "legend" is actually based on the true story of a member of the indigenous Chemehuevi people who fell in love with a woman named Carlotta in the early 20th Century. The pair absconded but were found and separated by their families. After Willie Boy moved to Banning, California, Carlota soon followed. But her father, William Mike, disapproved of the couple reuniting. He ended up dead, possibly due to having been intentionally shot by Willie Boy or as the result of an accident. After this began what's been called "the last Western Manhunt" in which Willie Boy was pursued by a Sheriff and his small posse over roughly 600 miles.
The story has since taken on a mythical status, and was adapted for the big screen with 1969's "Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here," which depicted events mostly from the perspective of Robert Redford's lawman. It was ultimately overshadowed by the actor's other Western from 1969: "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." In 2022, however, Momoa, writer Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, and director Christian Camargo took another shot at adapting the same story in a very different way with "The Last Manhunt." If you'd like to see how it turned out, the film is currently streaming for free on Tubi.
The Last Manhunt provides a Native perspective on the story of Willie Boy
Jason Momoa has a few underrated projects, but "The Last Manhunt" seemed more personal. According to Variety, the "Aquaman" star heard the story of Willie Boy while in the Joshua Tree area, where he owns a home. He and writer Thomas Pa'a Sibbett then developed the story, even meeting with direct descendants of Carlotta's family. The result was a version of the legend based on the Chemehuevi's oral tradition. As Sibbet told Variety, "This is a living story for the Chemehuevi people. It has a special place for them. So we can honor their oral traditions by just listening to them."
Momoa brought in Christian Camargo to direct, with whom he starred in the Apple TV series "See." Camargo previously wrote and directed 2013's "Days and Nights," which was based on Anton Chekhov's play "The Seagull" and boasted an impressive cast including Mark Rylance, William Hurt, and Ben Whishaw. Unfortunately, Camargo failed to do the Russian playwright's source material proud. "Days and Nights" currently sits at 0% on Rotten Tomatoes with critics ripping into the drama for having nothing to say.
All of which makes "The Last Manhunt" seem like an absolute triumph in comparison. The film stars Martin Sensmeier as Willie and Mainei Kinimaka as Carlotta, who trek across the desert after the death of Carlotta's father. They're pursued by Sheriff Wilson (Camargo) and a small group of indigenous people who want Willie to face justice for the killing. As the manhunt goes on, the ever more tragic consequences pile up. Momoa also appears in the film as Big Jim, a Native member of the posse. But he's only in a handful of scenes and isn't given much to do.
The Last Manhunt deserves more attention than it got
"The Last Manhunt" didn't make much of an impact upon its 2022 release. After debuting at the first ever Pioneertown International Film Festival, it received distribution by Saban Films. But its limited theatrical release in November 2022 came and went and the film has just sort of languished on digital platforms ever since.
Thankfully, it's now on Tubi and is worth a watch if you're a Western fan. A 20% Rotten Tomatoes score probably isn't the best selling point, however. Luke Y. Thompson of the AV Club gave "The Last Manhunt" credit for "great visuals and the best of intentions" but ultimately found it to be little more than "a basic posse movie" that's "not exciting enough to just do that well." Catey Sullivan of the Chicago Reader, on the other hand, praised the film for "reclaiming the narrative of a Native hero" and delivering a story that "is at once an epic romance and gripping thriller." There's also plenty of acting talent on display. Alongside Martin Sensmeier and Mainei Kinimaka as the leads and Jason Momoa's brief appearances, there's Lily Gladstone as Carlotta's mother Marie, Zahn McClarnon as her father, William Johnson, as well as Wade Williams and Raoul Max Trujillo as trackers in pursuit of the couple.
So, while "The Last Manhunt" is far from one of the best Westerns of the 21st Century, there's enough here for fans of the genre. Those interested to see whether Momoa and his cohorts managed to finally do justice to the Willie Boy legend should also find "The Last Manhunt" worthwhile. The film is available to stream on Tubi right now.