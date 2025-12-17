Jason Momoa's Directorial Debut Is A Forgotten Crime Thriller Streaming For Free

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Jason Momoa is one of the biggest A-list actors working right now. From his breakout role as Khal Drogo on "Game of Thrones" to his turn as the DC superhero Aquaman, he's had one heck of a career. While he's primarily known as an actor, Momoa has tried his hand at directing in the past. And for those who are curious, his feature directorial debut, "Road to Paloma," is streaming for free currently.

Co-written, directed by, produced by, and starring Momoa, "Road to Paloma" is currently available to stream for free on Tubi. While Netflix may be getting more and more expensive, Tubi's business model is built around being free for everyone. It just involves watching some ads, but it beats paying for yet another streaming service. As for the movie itself and what viewers can expect? It's a low-budget road trip thriller that was very much a passion project for Momoa.

He stars as Robert Wolf, a Native American who is being hotly pursued by the FBI for taking the law into his own hands after the brutal murder of his mother on their reservation. Wolf crosses paths with Cash (Robert Homer Mollohan), a down-and-out musician, with the two forming an unlikely bond as they ride their motorcycles across the vast highways of the American West, seeking redemption.

At the time of its release, Momoa had TV shows like "Stargate: Atlantis" and "Baywatch" under his belt, in addition to "GoT," which really helped break him into the mainstream. But he had yet to suit up as Aquaman in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," so he wasn't quite the A-lister that he is today. That's worth remembering when looking at this movie.