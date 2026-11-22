A Classic Twilight Zone Episode Is Like A Sci-Fi Version Of An Agatha Christie Mystery
The second season of "The Twilight Zone" has some of the series' greatest twist endings, as the show proved unafraid to push into even more out-there science fiction and fantasy. One absolutely outrageous ending I haven't forgotten since childhood comes at the end of "The Twilight Zone" Season 2 Episode 28, "Will The Real Martian Please Stand Up?", written by series creator Rod Serling.
Somewhere in the rural United States, on a dark winter night, a UFO crashes out of the sky. Two state troopers investigate and track the missing pilot to a roadside diner, where a bus trip to Boston has stopped over for food and rest. The bus driver (William Kendis) remembers picking up six passengers, but there are seven in the diner — and he can't remember which of the six faces are the ones who boarded the bus with him.
"You've heard of trying to find a needle in a haystack? Well, stay with us now, and you'll be part of an investigating team whose mission is not to find that proverbial needle, no, their task is even harder. They've got to find a Martian in a diner," says Rod Serling in the episode's opening narration.
Writing about "The Twilight Zone" for /Film, Valerie Ettenhofer compared "Will The Real Martian Please Stand Up?" to an Agatha Christie novel. That comparison stands up quite sturdily. The episode is a closed circle mystery in the vein of "And Then There Were None" or "Murder on the Orient Express," complete with a twist ending that denies the simple answer of one suspect being the guilty person. But instead of looking for a murderer like Hercule Poirot would, the detectives are searching for an alien invader disguised as a human.
Will The Real Martian Please Stand Up? is a perfect Twilight Zone mystery
Like the best Agatha Christie mysteries, "Will The Real Martian Please Stand Up?" winds up the tension by trapping the characters together, because the bridge the bus was meant to cross is out of order. The winter setting complements this; cold weather amps up stress while forcing people to huddle together. Watching the episode decades later, it reads like an ancestor of John Carpenter's "The Thing" — both are about groups of people trapped in the cold and trying to find an alien hidden among them.
But unlike the many Agatha Christie books and movies out there, "Will The Real Martian Please Stand Up?" has to do the setup, mystery, and payoff in only 24 minutes. There's no "characters get picked off one by one" plot structure here, because with the episode's tight timeframe and seven suspects, there's just no way to do that. The episode still manages to capture escalating paranoia, like when even the two married couples among the bus passengers begin to suspect each other. The bug-eyed Mr. Avery (Jack Elam), who keeps laughing at the situation and prodding the others, is the obvious red herring in the ensemble.
There's also never any doubt the Martian is real and rejecting the pretense of ambiguity keeps the episode focused. There's physical proof in the footprints leading out of the pond where the UFO crashed to the diner, and as the episode goes on, inexplicable phenomena like lights flashing and sugar canisters exploding open plague the diner. Rod Serling's intro narration promises a real Martian, too. If this was all a misunderstanding, then it wouldn't be "The Twilight Zone."
The foreshadowing and twists in Will The Real Martian Please Stand Up?
The real Martian is the curt businessman Ross (John Hoyt), and you can spot an impressive amount of foreshadowing. Ross is one of three passengers traveling alone, leaving him without an alibi for his identity. (The POV panning shot when the troopers enter the diner shows him pointedly sitting alone. He also turns his head away as if trying to escape notice.) Avery jokes Ross is "the most suspicious of the bunch" and probably doesn't realize how right he was.
At the episode's denouement, the bridge is cleared and everyone departs without getting an answer. But then Ross saunters back into the diner, alone, telling the clerk Haley (Barney Phillips) that the bridge collapsed and everyone else died. That's when he reveals a third arm hidden underneath his coat, mixing his coffee as he explains his fellow Martians are coming to colonize Earth.
Rod Serling doesn't end on that semi-predictable note. Ross' reveal sequence includes close-up reaction shots of Haley, suggesting mounting terror as he finds himself alone with an alien invader. But then Haley agrees. "This is an extraordinary place to colonize. We folks on Venus had the same idea," taking off his cap to reveal a third eye. Haley was beneath both the audience and the troopers' suspicion — he wasn't on the bus, and he technically wasn't the Martian they were looking for, either. The ending avoids feeling like a cheat, too, because the whole mystery rests on there being an alien invader; if one of the diners is a Martian, is it that big a stretch that another is a Venusian?
The "Will The Real Martian Please Stand Up?" twist may not be more than a clever parlor trick, but what a trick it is.