The second season of "The Twilight Zone" has some of the series' greatest twist endings, as the show proved unafraid to push into even more out-there science fiction and fantasy. One absolutely outrageous ending I haven't forgotten since childhood comes at the end of "The Twilight Zone" Season 2 Episode 28, "Will The Real Martian Please Stand Up?", written by series creator Rod Serling.

Somewhere in the rural United States, on a dark winter night, a UFO crashes out of the sky. Two state troopers investigate and track the missing pilot to a roadside diner, where a bus trip to Boston has stopped over for food and rest. The bus driver (William Kendis) remembers picking up six passengers, but there are seven in the diner — and he can't remember which of the six faces are the ones who boarded the bus with him.

"You've heard of trying to find a needle in a haystack? Well, stay with us now, and you'll be part of an investigating team whose mission is not to find that proverbial needle, no, their task is even harder. They've got to find a Martian in a diner," says Rod Serling in the episode's opening narration.

Writing about "The Twilight Zone" for /Film, Valerie Ettenhofer compared "Will The Real Martian Please Stand Up?" to an Agatha Christie novel. That comparison stands up quite sturdily. The episode is a closed circle mystery in the vein of "And Then There Were None" or "Murder on the Orient Express," complete with a twist ending that denies the simple answer of one suspect being the guilty person. But instead of looking for a murderer like Hercule Poirot would, the detectives are searching for an alien invader disguised as a human.