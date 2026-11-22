Star Trek Creator Gene Roddenberry Made A Sci-Fi Show That Never Got A Full Season
In 1966, Gene Roddenberry famously created "Star Trek," and despite the relatively short run of the original series — only 79 episodes over the course of three seasons — the show became a truly groundbreaking cultural phenomenon. For some people, that kind of accomplishment might've been enough for them to call it a day and rest on their laurels for the rest of their careers, but Roddenberry continued to develop sci-fi projects throughout his career, even if none of them ever reached the heights of "Trek."
Take, for instance, "The Questor Tapes." The plan for a high-minded sci-fi show following the adventures of an android searching for his own memories and dealing with questions about the nature of humanity never made it past the TV movie pilot that was meant to launch it into its own series, possibly because some elements, including the ending, are just too weird.
The Questor Tapes had a bizarre twist ending
Originally airing on January 23, 1974, "The Questor Tapes" starred Robert Foxworth as Questor, a seemingly sentient android created in a lab by scientists working as, you guessed it, Project Questor. Unfortunately, Questor's "memory tapes" were damaged during his creation, leaving him with the robotic equivalent of amnesia.
Searching for his identity and purpose, Questor escapes from the lab and begins searching for his creator, Dr. Emil Vaslovik, essentially kidnapping scientist Jerry Robinson (Mike Farrell) to serve as a sidekick who can interpret humanity for the emotionless, logical robot. The only thing that Questor knows for sure is that he's looking for some kind of boat, and to make matters worse, Questor's on a time limit, as the miniature fusion generator powering his body is going to explode like a nuclear weapon if he doesn't find Vaslovik soon.
As he and Jerry travel the world, Questor has plenty of opportunities to show off his enhanced strength and android abilities, but when they reach the end of the journey, things start to get weird — well, assuming that the opening sequence of an unfinished Questor looking like a half-melted Ken doll twitching to life while strapped down crucifix style wasn't weird enough. It turns out that the boat Questor's looking for is Noah's Ark, and when he and Jerry head to Mt. Ararat to find it, they're instead met with a cave with hundreds of deceased androids laid out on slabs. It turns out that Vaslovik was the most recent in a long line of droids left by extraterrestrial "Masters" to guide and protect humanity without directly interfering. Now, that's Questor's job.
Roddenberry's Questor ideas would be recycled in Star Trek
If the idea of a sentient android who never really knew his creator searching for his own humanity sounds a little familiar, it's because that's also a pretty accurate description of Data from "Star Trek: The Next Generation." That's a theme that Roddenberry would return to several times in his career, starting with Spock on the original "Trek" and his struggles balancing his purely logical Vulcan side with his more emotional, half-human heritage, but with Data, the parallels are even more clear.
There's even a scene in "The Questor Tapes" that would be blatantly recycled for "TNG." At one point, Questor and Jerry hit a casino to make some quick cash for their journey, with Questor using his android senses and strength to rack up big wins at the craps table, even reshaping a pair of loaded dice when the house tries to foil his win streak.
In the "TNG" Season 2 episode "The Royale," which involved a lot of rewriting that was created conflict among the staff, Data does the same thing to break the bank at the eponymous hotel. Sadly, he doesn't also copy Questor's tendency to repeatedly refer to throwing dice as "exposing specific faces of the cubes," a bit that's genuinely very funny.