Originally airing on January 23, 1974, "The Questor Tapes" starred Robert Foxworth as Questor, a seemingly sentient android created in a lab by scientists working as, you guessed it, Project Questor. Unfortunately, Questor's "memory tapes" were damaged during his creation, leaving him with the robotic equivalent of amnesia.

Searching for his identity and purpose, Questor escapes from the lab and begins searching for his creator, Dr. Emil Vaslovik, essentially kidnapping scientist Jerry Robinson (Mike Farrell) to serve as a sidekick who can interpret humanity for the emotionless, logical robot. The only thing that Questor knows for sure is that he's looking for some kind of boat, and to make matters worse, Questor's on a time limit, as the miniature fusion generator powering his body is going to explode like a nuclear weapon if he doesn't find Vaslovik soon.

As he and Jerry travel the world, Questor has plenty of opportunities to show off his enhanced strength and android abilities, but when they reach the end of the journey, things start to get weird — well, assuming that the opening sequence of an unfinished Questor looking like a half-melted Ken doll twitching to life while strapped down crucifix style wasn't weird enough. It turns out that the boat Questor's looking for is Noah's Ark, and when he and Jerry head to Mt. Ararat to find it, they're instead met with a cave with hundreds of deceased androids laid out on slabs. It turns out that Vaslovik was the most recent in a long line of droids left by extraterrestrial "Masters" to guide and protect humanity without directly interfering. Now, that's Questor's job.