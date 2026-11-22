Johnny Depp is currently trying to revive his Hollywood career with "Ebenezer." But back in the early 2000s, he was riding high in the wake of his debut "Pirates of the Caribbean" performance as Captain Jack Sparrow. Oddly enough, he then followed up 2003's "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" with a little-known Stephen King adaptation that's worth a watch ... if you can tolerate extended Depp exposure.

If you thought keeping up with King's literature was tough, take a look at how many times his work has been adapted for the screen. To date, the prolific author has written more than 70 books and 200 short stories, and while the screen adaptations don't outnumber the literary originals, there's still a heck of a lot of them — with "Secret Window" belonging to the long list of forgotten Stephen King adaptations list.

The 2004 film adapts the author's novella "Secret Window, Secret Garden" and stars Depp as an author accused of plagiarism by a shifty individual who makes his life hell. Unfortunately — and I can't stress this enough — this movie features Johnny Depp, who has managed to disgrace himself in an impressive amount of ways in recent years. But long before the lawsuits, troubling accusations of abuse, and "epic bromance" (to quote Vanity Fair) with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (yes, the man widely thought to be responsible for the violent death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi), Depp was kinda cool. It's sort of hard to imagine if you didn't grow up in the actor's heyday, but it's true, I promise. Unfortunately, "Secret Window" didn't do much to help him maintain his goth boy appeal or Captain Jack Sparrow-induced megastar charm. But it was a good enough King adaptation that's worthy of a revisit.