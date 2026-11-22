Johnny Depp's Only Stephen King Movie Is A Forgotten 2004 Thriller Worth Revisiting
Johnny Depp is currently trying to revive his Hollywood career with "Ebenezer." But back in the early 2000s, he was riding high in the wake of his debut "Pirates of the Caribbean" performance as Captain Jack Sparrow. Oddly enough, he then followed up 2003's "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" with a little-known Stephen King adaptation that's worth a watch ... if you can tolerate extended Depp exposure.
If you thought keeping up with King's literature was tough, take a look at how many times his work has been adapted for the screen. To date, the prolific author has written more than 70 books and 200 short stories, and while the screen adaptations don't outnumber the literary originals, there's still a heck of a lot of them — with "Secret Window" belonging to the long list of forgotten Stephen King adaptations list.
The 2004 film adapts the author's novella "Secret Window, Secret Garden" and stars Depp as an author accused of plagiarism by a shifty individual who makes his life hell. Unfortunately — and I can't stress this enough — this movie features Johnny Depp, who has managed to disgrace himself in an impressive amount of ways in recent years. But long before the lawsuits, troubling accusations of abuse, and "epic bromance" (to quote Vanity Fair) with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (yes, the man widely thought to be responsible for the violent death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi), Depp was kinda cool. It's sort of hard to imagine if you didn't grow up in the actor's heyday, but it's true, I promise. Unfortunately, "Secret Window" didn't do much to help him maintain his goth boy appeal or Captain Jack Sparrow-induced megastar charm. But it was a good enough King adaptation that's worthy of a revisit.
John Turturro rains hell on Johnny Depp in Secret Window
Stephen King's "Secret Window, Secret Garden" originally appeared in the 1990 novella collection "Four Past Midnight." It followed Morton Rainey, a Maine-based writer who's accused by John Shooter, a man from Mississippi, of having stolen his story for his own recent novella. After Mort denies having plagiarized anything, Shooter takes things up a notch, terrorizing the writer until he eventually comes to a stunning realization.
The film adaptation is written and directed by David Koepp, who has also penned movies as varied as "Jurassic Park" and "Panic Room" and would thereafter reunite with Johnny Depp on the 2015 box office flub "Mortdecai." Their first collaboration wasn't a triumph, either, but it did have a fun performance by John Turturro and was interesting because it adapted one of King's stories in which the lead character is essentially a version of the author. (Perhaps that's why he didn't make a cameo in "Secret Window.")
Koepp's movie shifts the action from Maine to upstate New York. There, Mort (Depp) finds his wife, Amy Rainey (Maria Bello), in bed with another man before retreating to his cabin and sinking into depression. While there, he's visited by Shooter (Turturro), who accuses the writer of having plagiarized his short story "Sowing Season." When Mort reads Shooter's manuscript, he's shocked to find it's basically the same narrative as his own story "Secret Window." Still, he maintains his innocence, prompting a campaign of terror from Shooter. Turturro's mystery man promises to "burn [Mort's] life and every person in it like a cane field in a high wind," which essentially means harassment and even murder.
Critics loved Johnny Depp, of all things, in Secret Window
Aside from shifting the setting, "Secret Window" makes significant changes to Stephen King's original novella, especially in terms of the ending, which I won't spoil here. Suffice it to say, it's not all that hard to spot the twist coming in "Secret Window." Perhaps that had something to do with the film earning a less than stellar 46% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.
"Secret WIndow" is worth watching for John Turturro, a sort-of-interesting premise, and according to the critics, at least, for Johnny Depp himself. Antonia Quirke of the London Evening Standard praised David Koepp for choosing to "indulge in a riveted idolatry of his star," who, according to the critic, was the best thing about the movie. Quirke wasn't the only one, either. The New York Observer's Andrew Sarris thought Depp had "demonstrate[d] once again that he never disappoints as an actor, even in something as fraudulent as 'Secret Window.'" Richard Roeper, on the other hand, was quite taken with what he described as a "thriller that doesn't compromise itself with a pat Hollywood ending" while Mick LaSalle of the San Francisco Chronicle found "Secret Window" to be an "eerie, playful thriller and an all-around entertaining time at the movies."
The film ranked 34 out of 59 on /Film's ranking of every Stephen King movie, which isn't bad. Unfortunately, there's no way around the Depp factor. If you can look past his aforementioned indiscretions (to put it mildly), then by all means give "Secret Window" a go. If, however, you're nauseated by the prospect of Depp attempting a "Pirates of the Caribbean" comeback, maybe give it a miss. On the other hand, if you like the idea of Depp being menaced by a murderous crackpot, have a look.