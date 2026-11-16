Johnny Depp was once one of cinema's most cherished mainstream actors. From his early successes like "Edward Scissorhands" to Oscar-nominated blockbusters like "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," he seemed unstoppable. It all came crashing down in the late 2010s but now, Depp is back with "Ebenezer." And based on the movie's early box office returns, it looks like his Hollywood comeback may be the real deal. At the very least, it's not over yet.

Directed by Ti West ("X," "Pearl"), "Ebenezer" opened to $19 million at the domestic box office, taking the number one spot on the charts. While "Godzilla Minus Zero" ruled the box office on its opening weekend, it dropped 72% for an $8.5 million second frame. That paved the way for Depp's new take on Ebenezer Scrooge to take the crown. Internationally, the movie pulled in a further $23 million, giving it a $42 million global start.

Against a reported $38 million production budget, that makes this an instant winner for Paramount Pictures, especially since Christmas movies tend to hang around during the holiday season. Not to mention that they also tend to have especially long lives beyond the box office. All of this to say, it looked like "Ebenezer" might be the box office hit that Depp's Hollywood comeback needed and it proved out.

The movie is based on Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" but promises a new take on the familiar tale. "If you think you know his story, think again," the tagline boasts. It boasts a star-studded cast that also includes Rupert Grint, Daisy Ridley, and Ian McKellen, among many others.