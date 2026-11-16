What Ebenezer's Box Office Means For Johnny Depp's Hollywood Future
Johnny Depp was once one of cinema's most cherished mainstream actors. From his early successes like "Edward Scissorhands" to Oscar-nominated blockbusters like "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl," he seemed unstoppable. It all came crashing down in the late 2010s but now, Depp is back with "Ebenezer." And based on the movie's early box office returns, it looks like his Hollywood comeback may be the real deal. At the very least, it's not over yet.
Directed by Ti West ("X," "Pearl"), "Ebenezer" opened to $19 million at the domestic box office, taking the number one spot on the charts. While "Godzilla Minus Zero" ruled the box office on its opening weekend, it dropped 72% for an $8.5 million second frame. That paved the way for Depp's new take on Ebenezer Scrooge to take the crown. Internationally, the movie pulled in a further $23 million, giving it a $42 million global start.
Against a reported $38 million production budget, that makes this an instant winner for Paramount Pictures, especially since Christmas movies tend to hang around during the holiday season. Not to mention that they also tend to have especially long lives beyond the box office. All of this to say, it looked like "Ebenezer" might be the box office hit that Depp's Hollywood comeback needed and it proved out.
The movie is based on Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" but promises a new take on the familiar tale. "If you think you know his story, think again," the tagline boasts. It boasts a star-studded cast that also includes Rupert Grint, Daisy Ridley, and Ian McKellen, among many others.
Ebenzer gives Johnny Depp a narrow path to a Hollywood comeback
"The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" is going to be a bigger hit than people realize, taking up a lot of oxygen this upcoming weekend. Thanksgiving brings with it even more competition from Disney's "Hexed" and "Focker In-Law." That said, if "Ebenezer" holds even decently well, Johnny Depp has a real shot at a meaningful Hollywood comeback, with some caveats.
For one, this is going to be a mid-budget, decent hit. It's going to build a bridge, but not a terribly sturdy one. After all of the fallout from the much-publicized feud between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, many studios may still be reluctant to work with him. However, it's clear the general public is willing to turn up for a Depp-fronted motion picture.
All of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies were big box office hits. Outside of that though, it's been a long time since Depp has been a meaningful movie star. Depp proved his best days were behind him with the big box office bomb "Mortdecai" in 2015, even before his public fall from grace. His last year as a real movie star was 2017, when "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" and "Murder on the Orient Express" both came out.
That said, Depp was also named the most overpaid actor of both 2015 and 2016, with box office returns not matching his asking price. In light of "Ebenezer," Depp's path toward a larger comeback is somewhat narrow. He needs to be realistic about what salary he can command and to go for a sure thing. Is that a return as Captain Jack Sparrow? We'll see ... but we probably haven't seen the last of Depp, that much is certain.