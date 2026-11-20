Unlike the "Star Wars" saga, the "Hunger Games" franchise has defied the odds to deliver two stellar prequel films set before the events of the very first dystopian sci-fi action movie adapted from author Suzanne Collins' original books.

After launching in 2012, "The Hunger Games" delivered a four-part big screen property telling the story of rebellious Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and an ensemble of revolutionaries attempting to topple the oppressive, wealthy government known as The Capitol. But the franchise has since returned with stories set decades in the past. This started with 2023's "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," which offered a rich portrait of a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) acting as a mentor to a bold Hunger Games tribute named Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler).

Now, the story continues 40 years later, with the excellent "Sunrise on the Reaping" focusing on a young Haymitch Abernathy (Woody Harrelson in the previous movies, now played by Joseph Zada in the prequel) as he's forced into the 50th Hunger Games. This event marks the second Quarter Quell, which takes place 24 years before the first installment of the overall franchise.

"Sunrise on the Reaping" (watch the trailer) might be the most brutal, heartbreaking chapter of the "Hunger Games" franchise yet, if only because the fall of Haymitch Abernathy — from charming, kind-hearted District 12 citizen to hopeless, grizzled, bitter, and drunk Hunger Games victor turned tribute mentor — is incredibly heartbreaking.

What happened to Haymitch after the 50th Hunger Games that sent him on a downward spiral? Join us as we explain the ending of "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" to break it all down.