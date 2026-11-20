The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping Ending Explained: The Tragedy Of Haymitch Abernathy
Unlike the "Star Wars" saga, the "Hunger Games" franchise has defied the odds to deliver two stellar prequel films set before the events of the very first dystopian sci-fi action movie adapted from author Suzanne Collins' original books.
After launching in 2012, "The Hunger Games" delivered a four-part big screen property telling the story of rebellious Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and an ensemble of revolutionaries attempting to topple the oppressive, wealthy government known as The Capitol. But the franchise has since returned with stories set decades in the past. This started with 2023's "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," which offered a rich portrait of a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) acting as a mentor to a bold Hunger Games tribute named Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler).
Now, the story continues 40 years later, with the excellent "Sunrise on the Reaping" focusing on a young Haymitch Abernathy (Woody Harrelson in the previous movies, now played by Joseph Zada in the prequel) as he's forced into the 50th Hunger Games. This event marks the second Quarter Quell, which takes place 24 years before the first installment of the overall franchise.
"Sunrise on the Reaping" (watch the trailer) might be the most brutal, heartbreaking chapter of the "Hunger Games" franchise yet, if only because the fall of Haymitch Abernathy — from charming, kind-hearted District 12 citizen to hopeless, grizzled, bitter, and drunk Hunger Games victor turned tribute mentor — is incredibly heartbreaking.
What happened to Haymitch after the 50th Hunger Games that sent him on a downward spiral? Join us as we explain the ending of "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" to break it all down.
What you need to know about Sunrise on the Reaping to understand the ending
Before we explain the ending of "Sunrise on the Reaping," we need to set the stage a bit, so you know how and why Haymitch ends up where he does by the end of the movie.
Haymitch didn't have rebellion burning in his heart as the 50th Hunger Games were beginning, though his girlfriend Lenore (Whitney Peak) put the spark of revolution in his mind, longing for a day when the sun would not rise on another reaping, overshadowing Haymitch's birthday. But Haymitch took it all in stride, even going out of his way to get a little bag of gumdrops for Lenore.
Unfortunately, Haymitch ends up in the 50th Hunger Games while trying to break up an altercation between Lenore and the Capitol police after she tries to let a grieving mother embrace her son, who has just been shot following an attempted escape from his obligation as one of the four District 12 tributes. District 12 tribute escort Drusilla Sickle (Glenn Close), a cruel Capitol citizen, then punishes Haymitch by forcing him to be the replacement tribute, with a little behind-the-scenes editing help from Hunger Games broadcast producer Plutarch Heavensbee (Jesse Plemons, playing a younger version of the character portrayed by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman in the original franchise).
If that wasn't enough to light the spark of rebellion in Haymitch's heart, the events of the 50th Hunger Games welcome parade for the tributes certainly did the trick. After Capitol citizens throw colorful smoke flares into the Capitol arena where the parade is held, the horses pulling tributes in chariots get startled, creating a chaotic scene that results in the death of Louella McCoy (Molly McCann), a younger girl who admires Haymitch and was drawn as one of his three other fellow tributes.
An act of defiance and the other 50th Hunger Games tributes
After the death of Louella, Haymitch wants nothing more than to lash out at the Capitol, and he begins doing so by walking up to President Snow's (Ralph Fiennes) balcony in the parade arena and mockingly applauding him for directly bringing about the death and destruction laying in front of him.
Meanwhile, Haymitch is also joined in the 50th Hunger Games by fellow District 12 tributes Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace), a somewhat snobby and sassy 16-year-old girl who has a reputation for being a bit mean. But once forced into the Hunger Games, she softens and allies with Haymitch and the rest of the District 12 tributes. That includes Wyatt Callow (Ben Wang), who comes from a family known as the "Booker Boys," because their family calculates odds and takes bets on the Hunger Games, which many view as a cruel practice. And despite the death of Louella, a Capitol-controlled lookalike replacement girl (Iona Bell) is forced to take her place, and the District 12 tributes take her under their protection.
Wyatt is killed almost as soon as the Hunger Games begin, when the tributes make a wild dash for weapons. But Haymitch, fake-Louella, and Maysilee make it out alive, though the former has chosen to disassociate himself from the rest of the group, having been told directly by President Snow that he will not make it out of the Hunger Games alive, as penance for his mocking defiance at the parade. Haymitch doesn't want anyone else to suffer for his defiance. But little does Snow know that Plutarch Heavensbee, with the help of several other Hunger Games mentors and tributes, are using Haymitch as a vessel for a rebellion meant to stop the games once and for all.
Haymitch tries to break the Hunger Games with help from the inside
In the games, Haymitch works with a clever tribute named Ampert Latier (Percy Daggs IV), who is mentored by his father Beetee (the tech-wise character played by Jeffrey Wright in the original films, now played by Kelvin Harrison Jr.). They've concocted a plan to break the Hunger Games by blowing up the water tank that supplies the entire arena, flooding the computer systems and cutting off power to the entire operation. Haymitch succeeds initially, but the power is repaired quickly, Ampert is killed by woodland creatures swarming and gnawing his body to death, and as retaliation for the attack on the arena, Snow orders that the arena's volcano be activated.
Haymitch survives the eruption, and the deadly fire that engulfs the mountainous woods of the arena, but most of the surviving tributes do not (including fake-Louella, who died earlier by way of a poison pollen), leaving just five of them: Maysilee, a young girl named Wellie (Rada Rae), and two of the deadliest career tributes, Silka and Panache (Laura Marcus and Jhaleil Swaby).
After a series of attacks, both by deadly birds and Silka and Panache, all of the other tributes have died, including Maysilee, but not before they promise each other to be the worst Hunger Games victor ever, should they emerge victorious. Haymitch is crowned as the victor of the Hunger Games, and he intends to stay true to his promise. But his battle is only just beginning, and it's about to get much worse.
Haymitch's act of defiance is hidden from the public, and he's given quite a homecoming
Haymitch might have won the Hunger Games, but all of his actions in the arena are painted in a completely different light. His attack on the arena itself is not televised, and when he's presented to the Capitol as the winner in the recap hosted by Caesar Flickerman (Kieran Culkin), he's painted as a traitor and a coward, one who promised to help his fellow tributes against the careers but abandoned them as soon as the games started. Even the final kill of Silka, which happens after her thrown axe is deflected back at her by a shield protecting the power plant that gives energy to the arena, is mocked, as Haymitch couldn't even deliver the final blow himself to declare victory.
Things don't get better when he returns home, either. As soon as he arrives back in District 12, his mother and brother are killed in a house fire, clearly orchestrated by President Snow. But the final crushing blow comes when he reunites with Lenore. As they embrace, she eats what appears to be the gumdrops that he told his brother to give to Lenore before he left for the Hunger Games. But those aren't the same gumdrops. They're poisoned, courtesy of Snow, and Lenore dies in Haymitch's arms.
All of this pushes Haymitch to the brink, and he begins to drink heavily and isolate himself from the rest of District 12, even shunning the friendly Everdeen family, despite their efforts to help him work through the pain. He stays true to his word by becoming the worst Hunger Games victor, letting his tributes fail for years, refusing to participate in this barbaric entertainment. But there might yet be hope for Haymitch.
The spark that will eventually catch fire
Why did President Snow let Haymitch live after defying the Capitol so clearly? In addition to being the victor of the Hunger Games, making it difficult for him to merely dispatch with him in the arena, Plutarch Heavensbee convinced Snow to reconsider killing Haymitch after the games were over. Knowing that their stunt to end the games didn't work, and the public was unable to see the tributes working together and sparking the rebellion in the districts needed to overthrow the Capitol, Heavensbee is pulling a move that feels reminiscent of Albus Dumbledore using Harry Potter to draw out Voldemort.
Plutarch is the one orchestrating the presentation of the Hunger Games to the public, and he knows what they need to see in order to sew a revolution properly. He's willing to turn Haymitch into an outcast and upend his life if it means there's even the smallest possibility that his defiance will eventually grow into the rebellion they need. He knows the continuation of the games will continue to create resentment, and they just need to wait for the right spark to emerge that will set fire to the hearts of every district in Panem. While it might feel like they've failed, this is still a small success that will lead to a future generation following in their footsteps.
We already know how that story turns out, and "Sunrise on the Reaping" ends with Woody Harrelson returning as Haymitch Abernathy, admiring a memorial that now lies where the reaping once took place in District 12. He's joined by Katniss and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson), who wish him a happy birthday, allowing Haymitch to fulfill Lenore's dreams of keeping the sun from rising on another reaping. Haymitch paid dearly for decades, but the Hunger Games are finally over.