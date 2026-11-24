Actor Brent Spiner is most famous for playing Data, the emotionless android who wants to learn humanity, on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." If an actor is part of a "Star Trek" main cast, they're essentially geek royalty for life. Spiner has parlayed that into, among other things, occasional guest roles on a handful of superhero cartoons. Spiner played the Joker in two episodes of the "Young Justice" cartoon series and that's not even the only Batman villain on his voiceover resume.

Spiner appeared as the Riddler/Edward Nigma in an episode of "Justice League Action," except in the episode, the Riddler had reformed. "Justice League Action," which aired 52 episodes from 2016 to 2018, was essentially a more kid-friendly "Justice League Unlimited." Episodes were 11 minutes long, and would feature three or four DC heroes from a larger rotating cast starring in adventures.

"Justice League Action" is not part of the DC Animated Universe that began with "Batman: The Animated Series" and concluded with "Justice League Unlimited," but its style is adjacent due to creative team overlap: Alan Burnett was one of the producers on "Justice League Action" and Paul Dini wrote several episodes. It also reused some DCAU voice actors, like the late Kevin Conroy as Batman and Mark Hamill as the Joker.

In the show's Riddler episode, the Joker has kidnapped Batman and left clues to his location all over Gotham. Wonder Woman (Rachel Kimsey) and Green Arrow (Chris Diamantopoulos) are hopeless at solving riddles, so the Riddler offers his services. Declared sane and recently freed from Arkham Asylum, the Riddler has reinvented himself from a super-villain to a private detective, using his riddle-solving skills to fight crime instead of to cause it. The episode is, accordingly, titled "E. Nigma, Consulting Detective."