Why Batman: The Animated Series Rarely Featured The Riddler

You won't get many arguments from comic book fans that Batman has the best villains. Being the ranking-obsessed folks they are, superhero fans always try to narrow this even further into the very best Batman villains — Arkham Asylum's Mount Rushmore, if you will.

I'd argue that the Riddler deserves a spot on Mount Arkham. Yes, he's one of the most gimmicky Batman villains (even his name, Edward Nigma/Nygma, or E. Nigma) and can be one of the silliest. But the Riddler is also one of the most persistent Batman villains, with a genuine nastiness beneath the showmanship. Answer one of his riddles incorrectly and it's a death trap for you; the Riddler is practically the original Jigsaw. In the horror-flavored "Batman: Dark Knight, Dark City," Eddie even tries his hand at occult sacrifice.

Riddler is also one of the most frequently recurring Silver Screen Batman villains, played by actors from Frank Gorshin to Robert Englund (in the underrated 2004 "The Batman" cartoon) to Paul Dano. Yet while many would rank "Batman: The Animated Series" the best ever Batman iteration, it's got surprisingly little Riddler. John Glover's smooth mastermind voice performance is perfect, but the Riddler was the main villain of only three episodes out of 85: "If You're So Smart, Why Aren't You Rich?", "What Is Reality?", and "Riddler's Reform." When the series returned as "The New Batman Adventures," the Riddler only received small cameos.

Riddle me this: Why so little Riddler? In the behind-the-scenes book "Batman Animated," writer/producer Paul Dini called the Riddler "a constant frustration to Batman as well as our writing staff," who had "dubious honor of being our series' most difficult villain." As it turned out, the Riddler's gimmick did not lend itself well to writing stories for a half-hour action cartoon.