Star Trek Icon Brent Spiner Played Batman's Greatest Villain (Twice)

Brent Spiner has played so many characters on various "Star Trek" shows that even hardcore Trekkies may not be able to name them all off the top of their heads. Spiner is best known, of course, for playing the android Data on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," but he also played Data's evil twin Lore, and Data's creator Dr. Soong. In "Star Trek: Enterprise," he played an ancestor is Soong's, and in "Star Trek: Picard," he played both an earlier ancestor and a descendant. In "Star Trek: Nemesis," he also played an android prototype named B-4. And none of this is to speak of the many times he played characters who possessed Data's body (which happened more often than you might think), or played Data-looking characters on a holodeck. Data was an emotionless android, but Spiner managed to spin the role into one of the most dramatic, varied, and emotional careers in "Star Trek" history.

Both before and after "Star Trek," Spiner's varied career was obvious. He appeared in many movies (he was in both "Independence Day" films) and many TV shows. Famously, he was in six episodes of "Night Court."

Spiner also did a lot of voice work, notably playing the powerful magical imp Puck (as in from "A Midsummer Night's Dream") in the Disney series "Gargoyles." Spiner also landed a few gigs in animated superhero shows, including "The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes" (playing the obscure character of Purple Man) and "Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H." (playing the Silver Surfer).

Spiner also once landed a gig playing Batman's nemesis, the Joker, in two episodes of the 2011 animated series "Young Justice." Then, not to rest on his laurels, Spiner returned to play the voice of The Riddler in the 2017 series "Justice League Action."