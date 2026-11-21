It's a question which has plagued the "Terminator" franchise for decades: why hasn't anyone been able to top the first two films? Setting aside the usual caveat that no sequel can hope to match the dizzying heights of some of the most influential sci-fi/action/horror movies of all time, it's a decent question. After all, every "Terminator" movie save one has involved star Arnold Schwarzenegger in a key role, so it's not like his absence has hurt the series. And even though the return of another key actor in the series, Linda Hamilton, helped 2019's "Terminator: Dark Fate," that film still had its issues. A conventional wisdom answer to the problem of rescuing the "Terminator" series is that the original creator/director James Cameron should fully come back and make another installment, yet his involvement with "Dark Fate" means success wouldn't necessarily be guaranteed.

The ultimate problem with the "Terminator" franchise is twofold. One issue is the staggering example set by the first two films, which would be hard for any franchise to overcome. The other concerns the one moment that the downfall of the franchise can be traced back to, which is ironically one of the moments most cited by fans as a highlight of the series: the ending of 2003's "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines." To be fair, most of "Terminator 3," despite its decent quality, is to blame for putting the franchise on a path it can't quite escape from. Yet it's the ending, as bold as it is, which struck a deterministic note that ended up being too harsh for the series to bear. "Terminator" has always been dark, yet its hopeful subtext is key to its recipe, and that's something which has been left out of every installment since "Terminator 2."