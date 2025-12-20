James Cameron Has Confirmed Two Details About His Next Terminator Movie

James Cameron's first feature as a credited director was for the 1982 creature feature "Piranha II: The Spawning." That film might not count, however, as Cameron has said repeatedly in interviews that he was fired two weeks into filming and creative control was taken over by producer Ovidio G. Assonitis. Cameron's claims have been disputed. One can have no doubt, however, that Cameron's next film, 1984's "The Terminator," was wholly his. The time-travel story about an evil flesh-covered robot from the future was shot on a modest $6.4 million budget, but made a whopping $78 million at the box office, cementing Cameron as a filmmaker to watch. He soon became Hollywood royalty, making some of the most ambitious (not to mention expensive) movies of all time. Cameron has directed three of the five highest-grossing films of all time.

Cameron has remained a part of the "Terminator" film series off-and-on ever since. He wrote and directed "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" in 1991, although he stepped away from the series for 2003's "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines" and only served as an early consultant on 2009's "Terminator Salvation" and 2015's "Terminator: Genisys." Cameron returned to co-write and produce 2019's "Terminator: Dark Fate." Arnold Schwarzenegger has starred in all the "Terminator" films to date, "Salvation" notwithstanding.

It seems that Cameron isn't done with the series either, eager to make a seventh feature film. In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Cameron has said that he wants to take a break from making "Avatar" movies to look back on his own killer cyborg drama. And, as he said in the interview, he has some ideas. No, Schwarzenegger will not be in it. Yes, it will be a new original story, and not based on nostalgia.